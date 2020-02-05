Lil Wayne 'Funeral' Review: The Most Influential Rapper of the Century Returns to Its Own Dimension

Advertisement

When Lil Wayne first started rap music, Cash Money Records brought him together with his rap colleague BG from the duo BG’z. In 1995 they released their first album. That means Lil Wayne has been publishing music for 25 years. He is 37 years old. Wayne was already a hit maker before releasing Tha Block Is Hot, his debut album. The album is now more than 20 years old. Lil Wayne has been known worldwide for more than half of his life. He has had shootings, blood feuds, addictions, court cases, prison terms, seizures while escaping and the most dangerous life experience of all, a child’s fame. The sheer fact that Lil Wayne is still alive and making rap music in 2020 is impressive. The fact that he even shows flashes of his old genius is nothing short of wonderful.

When Wayne Tha released Block Is Hot, 2 Chainz, one of the guests on Wayne’s new album Funeral, was half of the duo Playaz Circle, and he had just arrived under the wing of Ludacris. Adam Levine, another funeral guest, recorded the first Maroon 5 demo. The-Dream was two years away from getting a loan for a B2K album. Big Sean and OT Genasis were in middle school. Lil Baby and Takeoff were kindergarten teachers. The late XXXTentacion was one year old. Some of these guys are middle aged right now. Some of them are older than Lil Wayne. None of them had a career when Lil Wayne became a star.

One of Funeral’s songs, the Jay Rock collab “Bing James” ends with a 24 second pause. This moment is a pause in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died a few days before Funeral was released. That makes sense. Wayne has always been a sports junkie, a guy who leaves ESPN all day and has serious opinions about pitching rotations and the tuck rule. And he’s always been a contemporary of Kobe Bryant. Bryant was four years older than Wayne, but he joined the NBA a year after the BG album was released. Bryant and Wayne are both the best in their craft. And Wayne grew up like Bryant in public. If you’ve been into rap music for the past two decades, you’ve seen Wayne’s entire unlikely life happen before you. Wayne must have identified with Bryan in a way that most of us could never understand.

But legends usually behave like legends. When Kobe Bryant retired a few years ago, he went on a year-round farewell tour and received gifts from all the teams he had fought so relentlessly against. Rap legends often do similar things, turn album releases into big, deafening events, and closely monitor their public images. When Jay-Z now releases an album, it exists in conversation with his entire legacy. Now when Eminem releases an album, it’s usually about how worried he is about his own legacy. At Funeral, however, Lil Wayne doesn’t seem to care about his legacy. Instead, Lil Wayne just knocks.

Lil Wayne just knocked. When he was at the peak of his mixtape run, he kept knocking and throwing brain-melting freestyles into space as a matter of course. In The Carter, the 2009 documentary Wayne rejected, we see some of it at work. Wayne is on tour but doesn’t stop recording. He conjures up quick verses in an assembled studio in a hotel room. He never knocks. “Rapping” is Lil Wayne’s natural state of rest.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXIPe2kVTJk (/ embed)

For years, however, Lil Wayne couldn’t rap. He was involved in a legal dispute with cash money and had interrupted his career. Occasionally he appeared with guest verses or with strange little things like an album that only contains Tidal, or a 2-chain full-length collaboration. But he couldn’t legally do what he does, how he does it. When Wayne finally ended that break and returned with Tha Carter V in 2018, his reappearance was a spectacle. He did reworked songs with many of the big stars he had influenced, and he ran away with huge commercial success. Carter V was a much stronger album than I was afraid of, but it didn’t really give the impression that Wayne was just rapping, that he got every stupid thought that hit his confused brain in one fell swoop. I like that about Funeral. The funeral is the return of Lil Wayne, who just can’t stop rapping.

Wayne released Funeral last week, with no early singles and only a week’s notice. There are no official single, videos or radio advertised tracks yet. Apart from appearing on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast and a really ridiculous one-episode run on The Masked Singer, Wayne has done nothing to promote this album. As Wayne said in this Drink Champs episode, he didn’t even select the beats on the album and left that job entirely to longtime Lieutenant Mack Maine. Wayne also pointed out that he doesn’t even pay attention to current rap music. For example, he had no idea that Kanye West was holding church services out here.

lil Wayne’s reaction to Kanye’s Sunday service 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gy0a8PSGGC

– Arab Iverson ♛ (@ nadineee23) February 1, 2020

I love it. Wayne is in his own universe waiting for someone to point him to a track so he can rap like a monster again. At Funeral, he does a lot of it. The funeral, like almost every Lil Wayne album, is too long. It’s hard with boring, pointless half ballad songs. Too much of it is serious. Too many of these guest stars have too much time. It is pretty clear from the first title track that Mack Maine Meek played Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” for Wayne and just told him to do it. (Rappers have to stop trying to do their own “Dreams & Nightmares Intro”. They can’t do it. It can’t be done.) Sometimes the funeral feels like an endurance test. But when Wayne is on, he’s on.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uIsw1pM9bE (/ embed)

There are moments on Funeral that are reminiscent of the free flowing madness of Peak Mixtape Wayne. You can almost see his synapses firing, his voice swaying wildly from one idea to the next. A classically cool New Orleans bounce track turns into a pun for several years: “Call me Kurt Cocaine, wild as I am Nirvana / I eat it like a piranha / she has a tongue like iguana / she wears her hair like E. Honda / Ein Birthday suit for pajamas. “The inspiring get-money conversation becomes hallucinatory:“ Say slime, I ate slime. “” Ball Hard “gives the well-known word salad a catchy note:” Walk a mile like Jackie Joyner, the bitch should read a thesaurus / Pretty Tony, Pretty Ricky, Ricky Martin, Martin Lawrence / Lawrence Taylor, Taylor Swift, made to measure in China / Blac Chyna, Black Mamba, Baby Mama, Lady Gaga / Wait, Rihanna, tough, Sinéad O’Connor. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0HyLSzj-Xc (/ embed)

The best run on the entire album could be the completely confused track on “Mama Mia”: “I’m out of my kufi, narcotics abuser / no needles because my pockets are ballooning / your partner is a poodle, your bear is a boy, your crocodile No teeth / titty fuck with your baby mom / she is breastfeeding your child while I am / I’m stupid. “In retrospect, Lil Wayne promises to kill your child’s mother while your child is breastfeeding, and he does so immediately after you say that your crocodile is toothless. I don’t know which one is more devastating. I don’t know which one is funnier.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWsL43lj5QM (/ embed)

If Lil Wayne got rid of the toothless crocodile in 2006, my friends and I would still be texting 14 years later. But he did not do it. He said that now – after all, after this long and strange and dangerous career. If 100 of us had had careers like Lil Wayne’s in the past 20 years, at least 60 of us would have died. Most of us would be in drug-zonked stupors. Not Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne is still capable of “Your crocodile is toothless”. This is the shit legend.

FURIOUS FIVE

1. Twinz Sauce – “Moon”

Before “Moon”, Sauce Twinz, the Houston duo of Sauce Walka and Sancho Saucey, had not made a song together for three years. They came back hard, as if they had both been waiting for the chance to prove that they were better than the other guy. What they did here is just chaos. It’s a shout rap armageddon. It’s damn funny and I love it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9SU40biZkg (/ embed)

2. Sada Baby – “slide”

The historical run continues and now there are Signature Dance Moves – moves like You Got Served.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQUYo4UCYS0 (/ embed)

3. Payroll Giovanni – “Ex Dealer Flow”

At the other end of the Detroit rap underground spectrum, we have the masterfully modulated, cold-blooded veteran leader flow by Payroll Giovanni. Everything he says is so calm and crispy and matter-of-fact: “I have to make my family proud of myself / Can’t turn into the guy my son can’t be.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXtjU6IcT8o (/ embed)

4. ALLBLACK & Offset Jim – “Trip On It” (With DaBoii, $ tupid Young and Fenix ​​Flexin)

California is absolutely bad at the moment with young rap monsters and most of them sound extremely bored. Six of them are in this song and each of these six is ​​ready to send you into a one-hour YouTube deep dive.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcwshLXkEts (/ embed)

5. Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and Zaytoven – “A-Team (you are not sure)”

With the possible exception of Lil Keed, I’d be fed up with all the guys. And yet this song is so sad and so pretty.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZVlIBgUYrs (/ embed)

EVERYTHING WAS GOOD A WEEK ago

G-Eazy gives his boys an overview this morning pic.twitter.com/TuvtYTojhT

– Black person ✊🏾 (@EricTrillman_) February 3, 2020