Advertisement

Last week, young pop chart leviathan Lil Nas X debuted a new version of Rodeo, his collaboration with Cardi B from 2019, during his glorious all-star cluster fuck of a Grammy Night performance. This time, Cardi B was not in the song. Instead, Lil Nas X performed with the actual Nas, the rap legend who gave Lil Nas X three sevenths of his name. The next day, Lil Nas X and Nas released the studio version of this “rodeo” remix. And today we get the video. It is ridiculous.

Like the previous Lil Nas X videos for “Old Town Road” and “Panini”, the new “Rodeo” video by Bradley & Pablo is an elaborate and deeply silly production. While “Old Town Road” was a slapstick time travel western and “Panini” was a kind of mini-sci-fi film, the “rodeo” remix is ​​a horror film for some reason. It starts with Lil Nas X being bitten by a vampire and follows him as he integrates into the vampire society. It is fun!

The “Rodeo” video shows the following things: Lil Nas X and Nas dance together in a butcher shop! A vampire punk guitarist with Liberty spikes! A matrix style shootout! A foiled Buffy-like kill! A couple of commendable absurd Lil Nas X outfits! Some particularly bald products from Doritos and Estée Lauder! (You wouldn’t think vampires would eat Doritos because they want to live on human blood and everything. But apparently they do!) The whole thing is stupid and funny, and you can check it out below.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-yRN55iaQY (/ embed)

The “rodeo” remix is ​​now available from streaming services.