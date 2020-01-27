Lil Nas X, Tracy Young, Tyler the creator, Brandi Carlile among the LGBTQ Grammy winners

Advertisement

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Staple Center in Los Angeles on Sunday evening as the world mourned the death of Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men opened the show with an emotional tribute to the NBA star, who was killed with her daughter and seven others in a helicopter accident on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

GLAAD noted victories for LGBTQ artists via press release: “Last night’s 62nd annual Grammy Awards included victories for LGBTQ artists, including Lil Nas X, Brandi carlile, Lady Gaga, DJ Tracy Young, and more. The awards were organized by Alicia Keys of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. DJ Tracy Young won the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for his song “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”, a remix of Madonna “I Rise”. Young is both the first woman and the first lesbian to win this category, launched in 1998. Tyler the creator, who has already talked about his relationships with men and women, won the Grammy in Best Rap Album for Igor. Brandi carlile, one of the songwriters of Tanya Tucker“Bring My Flowers Now” won the Grammy for the best country song in the song. She and Tucker also performed the song during the show. Lil Nas X won the best pop / group performance duo for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. He also won the Grammy for best clip from “Old Town Road (official film)”. Lil Nas X performed the song with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey – all of the artists who had featured on “Old Town Road” Remixes last year – and Nas. “

Also winning awards: Lady Gaga won two Grammy Awards – Best song written for visual media for her song “I’ll Never Love Again” by A Star is Born and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for band original of A Star is Born

