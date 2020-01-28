Lil Nas X plays the Grammys with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo: Watch

Advertisement

“Old Town Road” was the biggest song of 2019, and it got a pretty big performance at the Grammys ceremony on Sunday evening. Lil Nas X was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus (of course), BTS K-pop superstars, Diplo and Mason Ramsey to interpret the track as “Old Town Road All-Stars”. No Trent Reznor, but he was there in mind.

Lil Nas X and her friends synchronized the song on a turntable scene, perhaps the most elaborate set in the whole show. It all started with Lil Nas X scratching a mandolin next to a Kobe Bryant jersey. And in the end, Lil Nas X also made his song “Rodeo” with the original Nas – Big Nas J? – go out to add a new verse.

Lil Nas X was in the running for six Grammy nominations. He won the prize for best pop / group performance duo and best video for “Old Town Road”. “OTR” is also nominated for Record Of The Year, “Panini” is in the running for the best rap / song performance and his 7 EP is in the running for Album of the Year. Lil Nas X is also nominated for the best new artist.

Watch the “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance below.

Fofos! Lil Nas X e BTS cantando “Old Town Road” no #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/QElrJuUCx7

– POPTime Play (@poptimeplay) January 27, 2020

