Advertisement

On a small block in the village of W Tree in the east of Gippsland, Kay Schieren ducks under the branches of a small chewing gum tree and pushes the scorched leaves aside.

“I will only pose here with the autumn colors,” he jokes.

The tree with its fiery brown leaves lies between two heaps of rubble. One of them was the adobe house of the 71-year-old. The other was a log cabin that was used by his daughter and her partner. Both are on the western edge of its two-acre block in the sustainable Sunshine Farm.

Advertisement

W Tree dweller Kay Schieren, 71, under his burned-out car.

On New Year’s Eve, the fire that had blown past the previous day doubled under the southern wind and burned far enough into his property to take out the houses and a selection of Morris Majors he sold for parts. The most valuable piece is the windshield – it exploded in the heat.

“I never had much, so it was amazing for me,” says Schieren.

He stops the tour to look bitterly at an agapanthus that has already sprouted green shoots. “I really wanted to get rid of that.”

‘I am very happy’

W Tree is 100 km north of Bairnsdale and 27 km north of Buchan in the heart of East Gippsland. It is due to the overlap between the Tambo Fire Complex and the Snowy River Fire Complex, the two largest fires in a season in which more than 1.5 million hectares of Victoria burned down and destroyed 405 houses and 653 other buildings.

“Autumn colors”: trees with fiery brown leaves and burned trunks.

Schieren evacuated to Buchan on December 30, the worst fire day of the summer. He greeted the loss of his home with the stoicism of someone who never had much and expected even less.

Schieren, who is now a single-handed pensioner, had spent some time on a disability pension after work left him with a bad back. When he bought his house, he had $ 189 a fortnight after taxes and paid $ 130 for his mortgage. The thought of starting again with very little – he was insured, but that only goes so far – doesn’t bother him as much as some who have had a more comfortable life.

“I’ve got used to doing everything out of necessity,” he says. “You have to use your imagination and go a long way to the top.”

Damaged cars on the W Tree property by Kay Schieren.

On the unburned half of the block there are three old caravans with dubious quality of life next to its overcrowded shed and two handmade solar-electric tricycles. He’ll stay in one of them.

“Having a place, owning something is work. If I had clarified this a little, I would be satisfied with it, ”he says, pointing to the old caravan. “But I have to build something legal so that the county doesn’t throw me out. I would be very happy if my daughter and her young man move here and let me piss on my trike as often as I can.”

The low tricycle is Schieren’s pride: he has traveled 20,000 kilometers and, according to his neighbors, has raised the blood pressure of every timber truck driver in the area who suddenly came across sheer stems on the steep and windy Gelantipy Road and leaned six centimeters above the bitumen with a brisk orange color Flag above him.

“I get it my age and at the end of the day I feel about 30 or 17,” he says. “And you can’t beat that, you can’t buy it.

“I’m very happy. I can eat, I can sleep. When you think of all the poor bastards around the world who can’t do it, it’s almost embarrassing how they’re trying to throw money at me right now.”

Regrowth on trees near Sarsfield.

Schieren has been living at the Buchan Motel for a month, and his insurance company pays the $ 140 bill a night.

Before heavy rain turned the black paddocks green, you could see from the window how close the fire was to the city center. Schieren spent the night of the fire with other residents on the soccer oval, listening to the bang of gas bottles and bullets shot in burning houses.

“Suddenly it was like a nuclear explosion; The whole city has risen, ”he says.

The community lost 26 houses and one person: 67-year-old Mick Roberts died trying to defend his farm.

Buchan welcomes visitors, but actual acceptance takes longer. Schieren, who has lived in Buchan and W Tree for 35 years, is not yet a local, but says he is overwhelmed by the support from the community. “It’s pretty good, Buchan,” he says.

Nowhere else to go

On the oval near the district center, another ring-in, Wayne Watson, is in a borrowed Winnebago.

Watson has lived in W Tree for five years, right next to Schieren.

W Wayne Watson, a tree dweller in a donated Winnebago, is now calling home.

His house was also lost and he has neither the means to rebuild nor the tendency to move. Without insurance and for a disability pension, the options are limited.

“I’m 58, where am I going?” He says.

While we are talking, the manager of the neighborhood center comes over to offer a donated caravan. Watson will live in it and put two shipping containers together to form a large workshop.

“I alone,” he says. “I don’t need a fancy house, I don’t need a fancy kitchen. I just need a good workshop.”

You live in the bush and have to reckon with these things

Neil Triggs

Watson left home when the fire was within 3 miles of his property. The bush had dried before his eyes for years. He expected the whole village to burn.

“There are moments when I’m overwhelmed by all of this, but I just have to make myself clear,” he says. “At the end of the day, I’m still alive. Life goes on.”

The rolling hills north of Bairnsdale are lushly crowned with grass and brown leaves. The air is crispy and the lint of new buds line the charred eucalyptus trees, which adds to the feeling that the risk has been overcome.

But February is traditionally the hottest and most dangerous month of the year. Some trees still smolder in the hills north of Buchan. It would only be a hot day with a strong north wind before the nightmare started again.

This is a community that only exhales in winter. And winter falls quickly and cold here. It’s too cold to sit in an unheated caravan and you rely on a diesel generator or solar powered batteries to warm up.

“You can’t blame anyone”

At Julie and Bruce Coster’s farm in Sarsfield, 120mm of rain and potash from the fires produced the thickest grass they have seen in years.

Bruce and Julie Coster in ruins at their Sarsfield farm.

Julie Coster sits with a fat cat at her feet in the kitchen of her miraculously unburned house. The fire burned to the edge of the paddock, then jumped over and burned down on the other side. Three sheds and almost 300 bales of hay and silage were destroyed, but the house and garden remained untouched.

She and her animals were evacuated when the trees on their driveway burned, although Coster doesn’t remember it. She drove a car with two kelp and the cat in the cabin and dragged a swimmer with two nervous horses on board.

“It was like I was fixated on just one thing,” she says. “Someone said to me:” Did you hear the roar? “And I said I didn’t hear it. I didn’t hear the roar, I didn’t feel the heat. I just said,” I’m out of here! “

It was a scary experience that people are not prepared for – even if they think they are. “It’s the worst feeling when you can’t catch your breath,” she says. “I didn’t like that at all.”

Neil Triggs spent the day bottling the light beer in his brewery in Bruthen. “It keeps me from doing things,” he says.

Triggs lost his house and four vacation homes when the fire blazed through Sarsfield, a hamlet 20 km north of Bairnsdale and 5 km south of Bruthen. Like the Costers, he drove out when the fire arrived when it became clear that plans to stay and defend were not taking the wildness of the fire into account.

The burned-out house of Neil and Lois Triggs.

“It just broke out in four or five minutes,” he says. “And I said to Carl [a tenant of one of the cottages],” We have to get out of here, “and we made our way.”

Lois Triggs is a happy contrast to her worried husband. She evacuated at 12 noon on the day of the fire and said she was “OK from the start”.

“They say men don’t seem to get along with these things as well as women,” she says.

Between bottlings, Triggs struggles with his insurance company, which he says tries to value the house after it has been turned to ashes, and meets a Blaze Aid volunteer coordinator to have his fence replaced.

BlazeAid has set up a volunteer camp in Bruthen, and coordinator Bruce Savage says they will be on site for up to nine months to rebuild and help out with fences. The former volunteer group Team Rubicon also helps with recovery, but the emotional damage from bushfire is less easy to repair.

“You can’t blame anyone,” says Neil Triggs. “You live in the bush and have to reckon with these things. We knew the fire would come. Maybe we relied on a wind change, but it didn’t come … and after 3.5 years of drought, this place was as dry as a chip. “

Watson, who was sitting on the level of his Winnebago, was more succinct: “Mother nature always wins.”