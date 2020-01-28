Life-long NBA fan Nick Kyrgios faces with a heavy heart when Kobe Bryant's death reaches the Australian Open

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios mourned Kobe Bryant, but said the success of the NBA legend was an inspiration to him during his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios entered the field with a No. 8 Lakers jersey that made Bryant famous at the beginning of his two-decade career in the franchise.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

When he came to the Rod Laver Arena the following day, an emotional Kyrgios succumbed to a loss of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4) against number 1 in the world rankings Bryant’s death had been in his mind.

“I never met Kobe, but basketball is practically my life. I watch it every day. I follow it for as long as I can remember,” said Kyrgios. “When I woke up with the news, it was pretty emotional. It was pretty hard, like all day. Obviously I had basketball in my house and watched the games. It was hard. It’s just hard. It’s terrible News.”

“When you look at the things he stood for that he wanted to remember, it felt like it helped me tonight, if at all. When I was on the fourth break, I definitely thought about it . I fought.” back.”

Kyrgios is a fan of the Boston Celtics, a team that Bryant’s brilliance often felt, but the 24-year-old had long admired the skill and dedication of the five-time NBA champion for his craft.

“I am a Celtic fan. When I saw Kobe doing what he did, he broke the hearts of so many Celtics fans that it was difficult to see,” he said. “I don’t think they like him more. He was different in how he trained, how he did things, how he played. He was special.”

