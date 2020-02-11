Advertisement

For people who fled from countries like Syria and Afghanistan, Lesbos became the gateway to Europe. At the height of the crisis in 2015, hundreds of thousands of migrants passed through the island.

Now fewer people come. But since Europe has made it difficult for people to start a new life on the continent, those who risked the trip are trapped. The island’s main camp, Moria, is forcing thousands to build shelters around it. Rachel Humphreys talks to the Guardian reporter Harriet Grant, who recently traveled to Lesbos, and to Philip Worthington, Attorney at European Lawyers in Lesbos.

And: Guardian Reporter Lisa O’Carroll about the election success of Sinn Féin.

Archives: BBC; ITN

Photo: Giorgos Moutafis / The Guardian

