Libra Horoscope week

Zapping counterproductive habits your time and energy, Libra? You have two full months to practice the art of “smarter, not harder work,” as the Mercury life hacker settles in Pisces and your sixth house of efficiency. The lively planet usually dwells in one sign for three weeks, but due to an impending regression from February 16 to March 9, Mercury remains in the fish until April 11 (except for a brief Aquarius backup from March 4 to 16) , During this time the devil is inseparable from the details. When trying to get a handle on everything, you may have found that you simply cannot. Activate your natural cooperative side and hire an assistant or just learn to delegate at work. Once you have trained the staff in your methodology, you are grateful for the space that appears on your calendar. The sixth house also regulates well-being. So book the appointments that you postpone again and again – doctor, dentist, financial planner. Pro tip: Try to avoid all major medical interventions during the retrograde period from February 16 to March 9. If this is not possible, familiarize yourself with all aspects of the treatment and do not leave a single question unanswered. This is also an excellent time to be involved in preventive medicine, such as clean eating and regular exercise. Social Mercury reminds us that working in a team can increase motivation. Does a nutritionist run a 21-day reset program? Maybe there is a 30 day challenge in your gym or in a Facebook group that you like. Get in and let others hold you accountable!

Relationships could start lovingly again on Friday when your sky ruler, the goddess of love Venus, dives into the ram and activates your seventh house of dynamic duos. They are known to be well-versed in the dating phase, but sometimes have problems with long-term commitments. As you cruise through the exciting ram until March 4th, Venus encourages you to bet on love by putting all your chips on a promising vantage point. Are you ready to place your bet but don’t have a suitable candidate? Start exploring new venues. If you tend to meet people in public, ask friends for a personal introduction or sign up for evening and weekend activities where other single people depend. The rule “Opposites attract” applies in full for the next four weeks. So don’t write off a prospect too quickly who is not your ordinary type. Coupled libras will be able to eradicate diplomatic AND authentic differences, while nimble Venus is in the fiery ram. If you let someone push you around, it’s time to stand up for yourself and set boundaries that will finally end unacceptable behavior.

You may have something epic to celebrate on Sunday, February 9 (late Saturday night in some places) when a full moon lands in Leo and lights up your eleventh house of collaboration. Raise a glass and suggest a toast! A project that you and your team have worked on may reach an important milestone – or its completion. Your fair sign would not dream of taking over the glory, but when you appreciate other people’s contributions, make sure you involve every single person. Encourage people to share their ideas, even if they fear they will miss the target. The eleventh house rules innovation and disruptive thinking, and someone else’s unconventional suggestion could take things to the next level. Do you have an idea that is so crazy that it might work? Assemble a dream team to bring the pieces together. This moon kissed moment is also perfect for a technical review. Do you need to update software or update devices? Look for deals before Mercury goes retro on February 16. Be sure to read the fine print before paying for a week’s paycheck for anything!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.