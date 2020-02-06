Libra Daily Horoscope - Free scale horoscope for today from AstroTwins

Advertisement

February 6, 2020

As a sign of the Libra, you should be an expert in balancing acts! And when it comes to other people’s lives and situations, you can pretty well help them set fair limits and enforce them peacefully. But when it comes to YOUR private life, Libra, things can go wrong. Today, with the ambitious Cancer Moon in your career corner competing against Supersizer Jupiter in your home zone, you can’t play both ends against the center. You have to make a firm decision, but ultimately everyone will be happier!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, who are referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.

