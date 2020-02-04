Liam Hemsworth passionately kisses GF Gabriella Brooks 1 week after divorce

Advertisement

Liam Hemsworth is prepared for the next chapter in his life. The handsome Australian noted that he kissed a new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in LA after his divorce from Miley Cyrus became official.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, has moved on from Miley CyrusThe actor passionately kissed his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, February 21, outdoors at the Los Angeles fitness center. The brand new couple couldn’t protect each other’s hands. Gabriella wrapped her arms around Liam for his or her candy kiss. They didn’t try to cover up their beautiful PDA anyway. Liam and Gabriella stored their things in informal outfits.

This brand new couple’s PDA comes just a week after Liam’s divorce from his now ex-wife came to an end. The divorce from Liam and Miley ended on January 28, just 5 months after Liam submitted the papers. Liam and Miley were married alone less than 12 months ago when they separated. Both Liam and Miley have been going on romantically since their separation. While Liam is with Gabriella, Miley is in a relationship with Cody Simpson23rd

Even though they’re not together Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY realized that Liam Miley “will love at any time”. Still, he’s now much “happier” with the way the problems have developed. “They dissolve because (Liam) found that he was growing up and growing up, that they had no conventional marriage and relationship, and that was troublesome for him and it didn’t work for Miley either,” our offer revealed. “Each of them had to spend their lives differently.”

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were noticed kissing in Los Angeles on February 3. (Poersch / BACKGRID) Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on February 3 outdoors in the fitness center. (Poersch / BACKGRID)

Liam and Gabriella, also Australian, sparked love rumors for the first time when they were noticed on December 13, 2019 in Byron Bay, Australia at Liam’s father and mother’s lunch that they kissed on the coast in January. 2020. It seems that problems are actually heating up between these two topics!