Liam Hemsworth, 30, shows Buff Body leaving the gym 4 days after Miley Cyrus divorced

Liam Hemsworth’s tight legs and arms could be seen in a sleeveless white shirt and shorts! The actor returned to Los Angeles after a long stay in his native Australia.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, is grinding again! The Australian-born man left a fitness club in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31. Liam rocked an informal white tank prime and inexperienced camoflauge shorts for the trip, showing off his sketchy, bulging biceps. The 6 ” – 3 ” actor seemed to be in the best shape of his life when he strolled out of the health facility and also flaunted his sculpted legs and ingrown beard. He rounded off his fitness look with a black pair of sneakers and an informal pearl bracelet when he opened the door to his black SUV. On one level you could see him smiling as he carries a name.

The sighting is simply carried out 4 days after his divorce Miley Cyrus, 27, completed on Tuesday January 28th. While the paperwork – in which “incompatible variations” were named – is permissible, the two are no longer “single” until February 22nd. The breathtaking picture was taken in August 2019, just a few weeks after taking photos of the YSL men’s trend in Malibu, California. “‘Be quick to realize that Miley and I broke up not too long ago and I want nothing to happen to her, however good and happy they are,” Liam said on Instagram in August. While Miley and Liam’s marriage lasted only eight months, the couple has a long romantic past, which in turn is due to the fact that they were gathered together as youngsters at The Final Music in 2009.

Miley first sighted after the divorce while on Thursday, January 30th, errands were made in the Los Feliz area of ​​LA! The singer from “Occasion In The USA” appeared simple and funky in a completely black ensemble together with a sky-high pair of leopard high heels. She saved a modest look on her face as she walked across the room, hanging on a creation juicery bag, her phone, and a black pair of umbrellas.

Liam Hemsworth reveals his taut muscles as he leaves a Los Angeles fitness club on Friday, January 31. (BACK GRID)

While Liam and Miley are not legally single, that didn’t stop the exes from continuing romantically. Liam packed with his new doll friend on the PDA Gabriella BrooksThe attractive brunette also comes from Australia and was photographed by Liam’s father and mother Leonie and Craig before the Christmas holidays. She dated Miley’s half briefly Brody Jenner‘S Ex Kaitlynn Carter, 31, through August and September earlier than to rekindle a romance with long-time buddies Cody Simpson, 22. Miley and Cody appear to have been inseparable after kissing in a LA smoothie store in October and are reportedly even working on the music together.