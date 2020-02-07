Advertisement

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson appeared before the court to dismiss the charges of alleged nightly clash with Tesco Express branch employees in Hampstead, London last May.

Gene Appleton Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, both 18 years old, and a third defendant, Noah Ponte, 19 years old, did not plead guilty to using or threatening “illegal violence against others” and to behave in a manner that ” a sensible person is causing “on-site determination to fear personal safety”.

Ponte contested an additional charge of racially intensified abuses.

Gallagher, the youngest son of Oasis frontman Liam and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, arrived at the Highbury Corner District Court in London, accompanied by his uncle Liam Howlett from the Prodigy. Starkey came with his father Jason, whose father is the former Beatle Ringo Starr.

The three parties asked that the case be forwarded to the Wood Green Supreme Court for trial. They were released on bail until the hearing on March 9.

Gallagher recently appeared in his father’s single, One of Us, and worked as a model for Adidas.