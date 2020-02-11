Advertisement

Community groups expressed concerns about a change of government in the voluntary scholarship program, in which MEPs have to “invite” applications.

Volunteer groups working with the LGBTQI community are particularly concerned and warn that if they do not support their work, they may be discriminated against by their local member of the Bundestag.

The change was announced in December and ended a ten-year process in which volunteer groups could independently apply to the Social Services Department for part of the $ 10 million annual grant fund.

The new process, in which the government stands out from the so-called Sports Rorts affair, requires an organization to be “asked to apply” by the local member of the Bundestag. A form of expression of interest must then be completed.

Each electorate has $ 66,000 under the program, which provides grants of between $ 1,000 and $ 5,000 to help nonprofits help volunteers. Funding is provided for equipment or to reimburse volunteers for fuel, transportation or training costs.

After the process of expressing interest, the selected people will be considered in a closed, non-competitive selection process. Applications are reviewed by the government’s Community Grants Hub.

Affected volunteer groups have contacted Guardian Australia and said they refuse to “make themselves comfortable” with the local MP to be considered.

Adrienne Picone, managing director of Volunteering Australia, said some volunteer groups had raised concerns about the new process, but he was following a monitor and watch approach.

“Our understanding is that the grants are significantly oversubscribed and the department is trying to set up something to manage the grants effectively,” said Picone.

“I think what motivates the social services department is the assumption that the local member knows their constituents and their communities … but how that develops is something that we really need to monitor and monitor.

“We were not consulted and that was a concern at the time. However, if an organization believes that it has been discriminated against or that the process is unfair, we would really like to hear from them.”

The department’s concern for the LGBTQI community is listed as a “Frequently Asked Question” about the changes in the process, which was added to the list at the end of January.

In response, the department said MPs could designate organizations that “support a variety of priorities.”

“When nominating organizations, MPs will take local needs and program objectives into account: helping local organizations support the efforts of Australian volunteers; Supporting community organizations in involving vulnerable people through volunteering; To encourage, support and strengthen participation in volunteering, ”it says.

The department said it had recommended changes to the grant application process.

“The approach addresses the principle of proportionality within the rules and guidelines for Commonwealth grants and recognizes that MEPs are able to identify local needs and priorities in consultation with local communities,” it said ,

“MEPs must report conflicts of interest and follow the assessment guidelines outlined in the grant guidelines. This ensures that the process is fair, open and free from political prejudice and has the highest level of integrity that is in line with the public interest.

“The department will review every application and make the final decision about successful applicants.”

Hundreds of previous applicants have been informed of the changes by email since mid-December.

Information sent to potential applicants indicates that the program has been oversubscribed in recent years. Around 70% of applicants were unsuccessful, “although the vast majority of applicants are eligible and eligible for funding”.

Over the past decade, the amount available under the volunteer scholarship program has decreased from $ 21 million in 2010 to $ 16 million in 2011-2013 and $ 10 million a year since 2016.