'Lethal Weapon' star Clayne Crawford tells 'the best year of my life'

PARK CITY, Utah, January 27 (UPI) – One year after the TV show Deadly weapon Clayne Crawford fired him with a movie that he feels Rectify fans will also appreciate it. The Killing of Two Lovers, which he produced and in which he played, will premiere on Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

“This has been the best year of my life, because I was actually going to make something the way I wanted to make it,” Crawford told UPI at the festival. “Sometimes you have to walk through fire to get to beauty, and I am now in beauty. I told my wife that I am 41 and this is the happiest I have ever had in my career, and it only happened because I was driven into a corner. ”

Crawford plays David, a man divorced from his wife, Nikki (Sepideh Moafi). They try to reconcile, but Nikki sees someone else.

“I loved Deadly and I really liked playing that action character, but I missed that Rectify (work), “Crawford said.” There was so much that was not said Rectify and what was under it. “

Sundance channels Rectifying, made by Ray McKinnon, released a prisoner from the death row who was released after 19 years when DNA proof knew him. Crawford played Ted Talbot Jr., step brother of acquitted convicted Daniel Holden (Aden Young).

Both Rectify and Killing takes place in small cities. Crawford said the characters dealt with their problems in the same dramatic way, even if their problems were different.

“Both communities are somewhat of a fishbowl, so there are no secrets,” Crawford said. “Everyone in the city knows what you’re going through, whether it’s good and positive or negative.”

The Killing of Two Lovers, directed by Robert Machoian, unfolds in long takes, some of which are silent when Crawford simply portrays Daniel’s behavior. Those long recordings were emotionally demanding, but satisfying for Crawford.

“It felt like I was on the podium,” Crawford said. “We were all emotionally exhausted at the end of this film because you are so involved. There is no time to cut. You just have to do it every time.”

David and Nikki have five children, four played by the real children of Machoian, and the oldest played by Avery Pizzulo. Crawford said David and Nikki lost sight of their relationship when they focused on their children, but he can empathize with that temptation.

“As a man with three children and my daughter, who is 22 and has just had her first child … you should try to find ways to navigate the children so that you keep the relationship with your husband engaged,” he said.

After Rectify packaged in 2016, Crawford played the role of Martin Riggs Deadly weapon. Mel Gibson played the wildcard Riggs in the film series. Crawford was looking for change, but his two years at the Fox drama made him crave something more dramatic.

“Originating from Rectifying, I thought maybe I wanted to do some hood slides and shoot guns and jump off buildings, “Crawford said.” I pursued the money and the opportunity to stand next to a bus and billboards. I was completely unfulfilled. “

Crawford said he had experienced that feeling earlier in his career, after making studio films such as Swimfan, A Walk to Remember and The Great Raid.

“I was like,” Ugh, is this why I left my mother and father? “” Crawford said. “I left that part of the industry and went and did Steel city and Wristcutters and Perfect host. Then I was lucky to get on the Sundance channel and I had to do it Rectify. “

Deadly weapon Crawford fired after the second season and quoted an incident on the set in which he had taken to a episode director. Crawford apologized for the incident. He did not want to name the director in question.

“He was put in an uncomfortable situation,” Crawford said. “He had never taken action, and they should not have brought him back, but my co-star demanded that he be brought back. It put me in an uncomfortable place.”

Crawford was worried about an action scene that had injured his arm during a previous job, the Netflix movie Spectral. He wanted to make sure that Tim Trella coordinator would keep him safe, and he was concerned about the director’s approach to stunts.

“We were just at odds, and I had a day when I was exhausted and lost my calm,” Crawford said. “I certainly went to my cast and crew and apologized. I went to anger management, but that was kept above my head. It made it a very uncomfortable working environment.”

The Deadly weapon Crawford has also artistically frustrated. He says he is still friends with co-stars Jordana Brewster, Hilarie Burton and Chris Coy. Coy also plays along The Killing of Two Lovers. However, Crawford’s experience taught him that a regular network series was not the place for him.

“I was surrounded by people who didn’t care so much about their artistry, and I should have known that,” Crawford said. “I thought maybe we could make something that is more cable for Fox. I should have known better, (a broadcast) Tuesday night at seven, I was going to get a cookie cutter.”

Deadly weapon lasted another season. Season 3 revealed that Riggs died and Seann William Scott joined the cast as a new partner for Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). While the show was filming its third season, Crawford was free to pursue The Killing of Two Lovers.

“I told my wife that I wanted to take all that badly obtained money and make something special that made my heart feel good again, inspired me creatively, and reminded me why I first came into this industry,” Crawford said.

“I certainly did not navigate that situation as well as I could have done, but I am grateful that I could go back to what I love, that is just filmmaking with someone and other cast (members) who love it just as much if I. “

After the best year of his creative life, Crawford is doing well. He and Machoian are developing a TV series for Sweden that would be international if it worked. He also develops a comedy for Pop and another film with Machoian.

“It took me to be canned to get my ass in gear to return to the horse, in a way, but to a different path,” Crawford said. “I’ll be honest with you. If I could make a film once a year with Robert Machoian and it could support my wife and family, friend, I might not do anything else. “

