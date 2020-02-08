Advertisement

According to playwright Roy Williams, Notting Hill is high on the list of attractions in London, and yet his reputation as a vibrant, artistic area of ​​the city is based on a cheeky handshake.

The Richard Curtis film and annual street carnival have made this part of North Kensington internationally famous, although it is the smaller, poorer district of Notting Dale that is the real pulse of the region, he believes.

“I like the movie Notting Hill. It’s OK. I just wish it was somehow not called that because it created the wrong idea of ​​the place, ”said Williams.

Advertisement

Now developments in the Notting Dale town hall, which includes the Lancaster West Estate, on which the charred ruins of the Grenfell Tower stand, are the subject of his new radio play The Likes Of Us, which will air on February 16 on BBC Radio 3 of a new season of drama announced on February 10th.

“For this reason, I wanted to write a piece about this area. It is my testimony to the real people who live there, ”said Williams.

The play tells of a community that has survived a series of tragedies, from the murder of Antiguan Kelso Cochrane in 1959, which caused race unrest, to the dire consequences of John Christie’s serial murders in the 1950s and the most recent Disaster in the Grenfell Tower. It is also a festival of gangs that have grown in need.

“My memories are still fresh because I grew up and lived there until I was 26 when I moved to Ladbroke Grove. I have come back many times because my mother’s house is on an estate just three minutes walk from Lancaster West and many of my primary school friends lived there, ”Williams recalls. “Grenfell could be seen from her balcony. I took no notice. It was always there. And on the day of the fire, I could still see it burning. “

When Williams was approached that day by people offering help and donations, he was asked repeatedly, “Where’s Notting Dale?”

He told them to follow him. “That’s what the people who live there call it. I was amazed at how many came to offer something to the survivors. We went past the Sikh temple and saw a truck being loaded, ”said Williams.

He believes the area has been shaped by a dark series of events.

“To some extent, the carnival is due to the death of Kelso Cochrane, and that has helped bring the community back together. There was still tension between black and white teenagers, but it healed the pressure to a certain extent and I grew up with this story. “

The writer, best known for his award-winning Royal Court play Sucker Punch and his popular, recurring radio crime series The Interrogation, has based his new drama on his own experience gained in one of the poorest parts of the country has richest city. Beginning with the devastating Grenfell fire, The Likes Of Us has been moving back and forth in the life of Gloria, her children, and her grandchild for 60 years, painting a profound portrait of a family and a quarter.