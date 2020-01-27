Lesley Riddoch: Here's why the Tories are so wrong in Gaelic

Advertisement

Liz Smith should be proud. The Scottish Conservatives spokesperson for education has single-handedly pushed Gaelic to the top of the Scottish cultural agenda by condemning Scotland’s ancient language.

The linguistic rammy began when the Council of the Western Isles (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) announced plans to offer only Gaelic middle school (GME) in primary school 1. Parents can unsubscribe if they want children to be taught in English. Last Thursday in Holyrood, Liz Smith said the move was “deeply unsettling” and would put students in the Western Islands at a “significant disadvantage”. Why?

Hasn’t Ms. Smith read the numerous evidence that bilingual children (and multilingual people) have better career prospects and better cognitive health later in life? I am sure she has. Liz Smith seems to take her job seriously and has always been well informed and open to new ideas.

Is the Tory MSP having a Gaelic problem right now? If so, she must have overlooked the fact that Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu (the Glasgow Gaelic School) regularly surpasses every second secondary school in Glasgow and reaches five or more higher grades in the middle of the sixth year. Strange.

Somehow, Ms. Smith also overlooked the fact that British language students (including Gaelic students) are lagging behind lawyers, medical professionals, and veterinarians in terms of employability. Even if language graduates are not hired to speak their mother tongue, the fact that they spoke two languages ​​at a young age seems to make learning more easier. This versatility, this ability to overcome cultural barriers, this belief in man’s innate ability to connect, and this willingness to inhabit the mindset of other cultures make bilingual students so valuable.

But I suspect Liz Smith knows that.

I also suspect Ms. Smith with Dr. Thomas H. Bak, an expert in human cognitive neuroscience (HCN) at Edinburgh University, agrees, saying in a letter to this article: “There is a wealth of evidence that bilingual children outperform monolingual children on cognitive tests … and these effects are not limited to childhood, but continue throughout life, resulting in slower cognitive aging, delayed onset of dementia, and better cognitive recovery after stroke. Remarkably, an improvement in attention was documented in participants of all ages after a one-week intensive language course … in Gaelic. “

I imagine she also nodded to Professor Wilson McLeod from Edinburgh University, who told a Sunday newspaper why there are no Mandarin or German language schools in Scotland.

“We have a Gaelic middle school education because the parents fought hard for it. They organized themselves, they mobilized, they submitted petitions and won city councils, and they just didn’t want to let go. There were other programs – one in Italian in Glasgow, one in French in Aberdeen. You never really went anywhere, there was never a drive for it. “

Quite. There is currently a great urge to learn Gaelic – which was partly caused by the young Gaels behind Scots Gaelic Duolingo. Maybe Liz Smith had never heard of this cheeky new online learning package. I imagine she has now.

Last year, this small group of Gaelic language activists successfully campaigned for Duolingo, a free language learning platform with more than 300 million users and 90 languages, which also includes Scottish Gaelic. Now it has 167,000 enrolled students – twice the official Gaelic-speaking total. Among them are 2,000 who have joined Liz Smith’s comments, and a related newspaper article that attacked the effectiveness of bilingual road signs by Bòrd na Gàidhlig and the “holy cow” status of the Gaelic language.

Add to the patient the educational work of the Feisean movement (teaching traditional music in the Highlands and Islands – and now across Scotland) about the Gaelic medium since the 1980s.

Add the inspiring influence of the Gaelic-speaking musicians by Julie Fowlis and Karen Mathieson to Peat n Diesel and the director of Celtic Connections, Donald Shaw.

Even people who don’t speak Gaelic now know they’re missing something. That was not true five years ago.

Maybe that’s why Liz Smith made a welcome U-turn this weekend when she made an apology to members of the Gaelic community who were offended. My concerns were not related to the quality of GME teaching and learning, both of which have such a strong record. “

Of course, that only raised further questions. If the standard of teaching in the Gaelic medium is not the problem, then what? Many consider it a clear belief that Gaelic is a “loser language”. This kind of cultural boost is certainly well documented, but it is also outdated and embarrassing.

As Argyll MSP and Brexit Minister, Mike Russell tweeted last week; “It is very sad to see that someone as intelligent as Liz Smith is pretending to be nonsense.”

Does the MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife really share the tired, old aversion to Scotland’s precious traditional cultures?

I stretch my neck and say I don’t think so. She is more likely to be drawn into the darker side of toryism because she has had to adapt to new political masters who came to power on a xenophobic, xenophobic platform of pro-Brexit isolationism south of the border.

In February last year, a BBC report found that the places most likely not to be taught French or German at school are the largest vacation areas in England. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but maybe it reflects a worrying recoil against the sound of languages ​​other than English spoken in the UK.

Does this pushback now include the indigenous languages ​​of Scotland? If so, this is an extremely dangerous development.

