Lesley Riddoch: Can the Tories keep voters 'north' happy and cement the Red Wall?

Tories know they have to keep their new supporters “in the north” happy, even if this means diving into the Lab playbook, Lesley Riddoch writes.

Boris Johnson is considering a housing tax and a raid on pensions.

Yes, you read that right.

The Tory leader, who attacked Labor plans as mayor of London, could perhaps introduce such a “tax on London” in next month’s budget, according to a conservatively supporting Sunday newspaper.

A £ 2 million charge on homes was first defended by Ed Miliband in the 2015 elections and ridiculed by Johnson, who said it would “crumble” families and “rich” but rich in money poor elderly.

It now appears that a “housing tax” has recently been discussed at the highest levels of the Treasury and number 10. It may be a “recurring” wealth tax (mainly affecting London and the southeast) that is introduced in the form of a tax , or an extra higher band of municipal tax.

Boris master plan

There is also speculation that Sajid Javid lowers tax reduction rates for pensions in the budget, raising more than £ 10 billion annually for the Treasury.

What?

Does the new (ish) Tory leader not worry about alienating large parts of his own traditional support? Or has Dominic Cummings already calculated that rich southerners can easily be squeezed to generate income, prove Johnson’s “One Nation” credentials, and impress new working-class Tory voters?

As with all Boris master plans, nobody else really knows.

It is just as likely that this is just another weekend PR exercise, such as the proposal to move the House of Lords to York or the Scotland-Ireland bridge. A radical sounding policy designed to play well with Tory supporters, in the sure and sure knowledge that yet more eye-catching squeaking breath will obscure all thoughts about Mansion Taxes by the time Budget Day actually rolls around.

But Boris has to do something.

‘Red Wall’ seats retained

He may have won “Red Wall” Labor seats in December, but has not yet closed the deal with voters. Something big, surprising, courageous and unexpected is needed to validate his campaign rhetoric and prove that his premiership will not repeat the long, gloomy time at the top of Theresa May.

A busy week prior to the recess giving HS2 the green light and imposing new taxes on large pensions and chic houses in the south seems to be successful. But it can also be counterproductive.

It is quite possible that working-class workers in northern England voted for Tory, precisely because Boris sold them the illusion of individual social mobility as easier to reach and more likely to deliver than Labor’s collectivist alternative.

Watching a new Tory leader charges the benefits of “success” may not be the right tone with such “aspiring” voters.

Boris believes that taxing the overheated south is a guaranteed vote winner with northerners. That may be true, as long as they can be sure that the resulting income will be spent (not just promised) on capital projects that permanently redistribute the wealth from the southeast. Despite the talk about Freeports and early rollout of 5G, someone believes that such radical change is really present

The sights of Boris Johnson?

HS2

What about HS2 – will that seal the deal?

Boris is expected to provide the first part of the high-speed train link tomorrow, which will irritate many Tories and southern skeptics. That in itself will provide a sense of satisfaction for mayors from the northern city. Although 125 miles of new rail that connects London and Brum, is hardly the Polar Express.

Tory party donors apparently warned that canceling HS2 would stop 400 construction companies and destroy 250,000 supply chain jobs. So it looks like the face-saving first part of the line will be built, with phases further north to Leeds and Manchester that will be decided later. Of course, like the Lords who move to York and the Mansion Tax further to the statutes, the full rollout of HS2 may not make it. Will northern voters still welcome this first step or (like most Scots) go straight through the transformational claims for HS2?

A lot depends on what these new Tory voters really want.

Tory strategists fear that they have only “lent” their vote to the party because of a temporary, poisonous combination of Brexit, Corbyn and an “over-promised” manifesto, and can easily return to Labor with a new leader and perhaps a more moderate veneer.

Many labor activists fear the exact opposite.

They believe that some Red Wall swing voters have always been working class Tories, “underground” since the days of Margaret Thatcher until Boris managed to arm Brexit, overcome tribal loyalty and insist that he “Great Could make Britain great again “.

Indeed, YouGov discovered that in the 2019 elections, 48 ​​percent of voters in social classes voted C2DE for Tory, while only 43 percent of ABC1 did.

So this call for patriotism, identity and English nationalism seems to be related to working voters. It was not the economy, it was the ability of the Tories to identify with ambitious working class voters who won for Boris. That is why the latest northern additions to Tory’s ranks apparently in conversation with him were invited to provide policy guidelines.

Will he listen? After all, they come from very different social and class backgrounds.

“Not your classic Tories”

25-year-old Dehenna Davison was the first Tory in history to win Bishop Auckland. She grew up on an estate in Sheffield, her father was a stonemason, killed in a pub when she was only 13. Her mother was a nurse and Dehenna worked in a computer store herself.

Ian Levy won Blyth Valley, who had Labor since the chair was founded in 1950. He was a NHS assistant in health care, while Jacob Young, who won Redcar, chose his

Christmas Day service at a chemical factory in Teesside, because he “couldn’t drop the boys in”. He is 26, one of seven children, and both his father and grandfather worked in local chemical plants.

These are not your classic Tories.

Scots have already seen that kind of political transformation.

Part of the appeal of Ruth Davidson was her no-nonsense approach, origins of the working class, extensive education, TA army background and love of martial arts – precisely the antithesis of a typical Tory lady.

But in the end, even when she put on the cloak of the Union Redeemer, Ruth Davidson did not come close to her dream of becoming Scottish prime minister.

That would require a transformation of the party – the tone, policy and vision at Westminster level. The tail canna wags the dog – as Scots have discovered and northern voters are about to do