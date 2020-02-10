Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone sits with him at the Academy Awards

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio started the awards season by doing the shows alone, but he doesn’t end it like that. The actor and his two-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone sit together at the Oscars. During Janelle Monée’s opening number, she rose to the two in the front row as above.

This decision to sit with Morrone is great for DiCaprio, who has never taken her on a date for an event. The two arrived separately on the Oscar’s red carpet and did not pose together. Morrone posed first and came early; DiCaprio was one of the last arrivals:

The two could attend an after party after the ceremony and pose together, although this may not be likely. Both have tried to keep the details of their relationship secret – something that wouldn’t have worked on a red carpet debut. Heck, Morrone didn’t post directly on DiCaprio on their own social media.

This could still be a big night for DiCaprio – big enough that he wanted Morrone by his side. The star is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film also has a Best Picture nomination.

Morrone spoke to the Los Angeles Times about DiCaprio in December, but only about the criticism that her 23-year-old age difference caused. DiCaprio is 45 while Morrone is 22.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have big gaps in their ages,” she said. “I just think that everyone should be able to whom they want to meet.” She added that she understood why the public was so fascinated by it. “I would probably be curious too.”

Morrone said she wanted to be known for her own career, not just her status as DiCaprio’s friend. “I think now that people are watching the movie (Mickey and the Bear), I’m slowly getting a different identity,” she said. “This is frustrating because I feel that there should always be an identity next to the person you are dating. I understand the context, but I am confident that this will not be as easy in the future becomes.”

