Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrones complete relationship timeline

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger in a secret relationship. Most of his romances have been kept relatively quiet over the years, except for occasional paparazzi speculations. However, his current relationship with 22-year-old actress Camila Morrone has been good since December 2017. (He was even caught a few times playing an Instagram friend.) Below is a timeline of her reserved love and what she said about her two decades of age difference.

December 2017: DiCaprio and Morrone were connected for the first time after being seen shopping at Barney in Los Angeles on December 16. According to a Us Weekly source, “the two met”. However, a second source informed the sales outlet that the two were only friends of the family. DiCaprio has been working closely with Morrone’s stepfather Al Pacino for a decade, who is with her mother Lucila Sola.

Rumors of their relationship came months after the split between DiCaprio and model Nina Agdal. Speculation continued when The Daily Mail discovered DiCaprio leaving Morrone’s Los Angeles house in the same month. At the end of the year they were seen skiing on the same Aspen vacation.

April 2018: Months later, E! captured the couple with the PDA in Coachella. Beyoncé and Eminem were reportedly watching the two appearances.

August 2018: This month the duo was spotted on a European vacation together. A source told E! on the relationship between DiCaprio and Morrone. “Things are going very well with Leo and Cami. Leo really likes Cami and they spend a lot of time together,” said the source. “She has a great, punky personality that Leo is drawn to, and she’s obviously adorable. All of Leo’s friends like Cami too. She’s just a reserved, cool girl.” The insider added, “Overall, they have a very relaxed relationship.”

The first source said that DiCaprio regularly spends time with Morrone’s family and that her mother was traveling with the two. But a second source said: “Leo lives the good life and enjoys it extensively. He is not serious about anyone. He is happy and leaves it at that. He does not jump into the future or go too far ahead of himself. You have one. ” great summer together and it is what it is. “



November 2018: Almost a year after the couple was first sighted, E! reported that Morrone and DiCaprio were “becoming more serious”. A source said, “You’ve been inseparable last year and are crazy about each other. You’ve met each other’s families and love being together.”

Before the wedding speculation could begin, however, a second source said, “Marriage is definitely not a discussion yet. He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon.”

In the same month, Us Weekly published a report claiming that a proposal was possible. “You are very serious and in love,” the source told us. “You talked about getting engaged.” According to reports, “he has never loved a girl like this.”

In a rare public event, the couple participated in the Group C UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool FC in Paris.

January 2019: Entertainment Tonight reported that Morrone and DiCaprio spent New Year’s Eve together. She even shared photos of herself on Ko Phi Phi Le, an island off the coast of Thailand where DiCaprio filmed The Beach in 1999.

April 2019: The Daily Mail spotted the couple attending Coachella for the second year in a row.

May 2019: The two were spotted in matching outfits as they walked hand in hand through New York’s Meatpacking District. A meme was born earlier this month when photos of DiCaprio appeared, dutifully taking pictures of Morrone at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Morrone is skilfully seen in a polka dot dress in the photos, while DiCaprio appears as an Instagram friend.

Morrone and DiCaprio were both at the Cannes Film Festival in France, but she attended the premiere of her indie solo Mickey and the Bear. In the meantime, he went with Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt on the red carpet of the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.



July 2019: People gave an update on the couple for more than a year. “You seem pretty serious,” said a source across the street. “It’s definitely not a coincidental relationship. Camila spends a lot of time in his house.” The source even claimed that Morrone had met members of DiCaprio’s family. “Camila has long been known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to his parents a long time ago,” said the insider.

In the same month, Morrone published vintage black and white photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart. She drew the picture of the couple, who had a gap of 25 years: “A love like this.”

Some interpreted this step as commenting on their romance with DiCaprio, who is 45 years older than them at 45. Considering that Morrone conforms to the shape of his typical dating story (i.e. models younger than him), there was a setback. She participated in her Instagram stories to defend her relationship against haters.

She later told the Los Angeles Times: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – that people have huge gaps in their ages.” “

October 2019: Morrone may have referenced during an interview with DiCaprio Vanity Fair. When asked about her ideal date with or without an Oscar winner, she said, “A great movie, an Italian dinner, and my glass of house cab. That’s the only thing I can order in a restaurant because I don’t know anything about wine. “

She was also asked about the memes inspired by Pap pictures from DiCaprio, who photographed Morrone in Antibes. “Poor thing, he’s called Instagram friend,” she joked. “He is an environmentalist and a film star and that doesn’t mean anything!”

November 2019: Vulture also asked Morrone about her decision to criticize her relationship with IG. She said, “I didn’t even think about it before. I probably should have. (Laughs.) I’m impulsive this way. I just woke up one morning and looked through my comments, which I never did because I never feel good afterwards. I just thought about it and said what I thought: there is so much hate on the Internet and it is so unnecessary. “She added that she” will probably no longer address the comments “. “I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself and avoid things that hurt my feelings.”

December 2019: During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone discussed perceptions of their relationship. She explained that she understood fascination with romance: “I would probably also be curious about it.” However, she is confident that the focus will shift more to her professional work as an actor. “I think now that people are watching the movie (Mickey and the Bear), I’m slowly getting a different identity,” she said. “This is frustrating because I think there should always be an identity that doesn’t match you. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that it will continue to be absent and less talked about.”

Almost two years after their first Aspen excursion, DiCaprio and Morrone hit the slopes again just before Christmas.

January 2020: People reported that the couple of more than two years old rang the doorbell at St. Bart’s. Page 6 even took photos of DiCaprio, showing his skills as an IG friend on the beach.

February 2020: First comes love, then comes sitting together in the front row at the Oscars? DiCaprio and Morrone reached the 2020 red carpet separately, but made an official appearance during Janelle Monae’s opening performance when the singer approached the couple and began to sing in front of them. Morrone was in the middle of DiCaprio’s “Lover” and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt.

When Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Morrone was impressed by the cameras when Pitt DiCaprio took its toll – a rare, public look at her love.

