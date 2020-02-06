Leo Daily Horoscope - Free Leo horoscope for today from AstroTwins

Advertisement

February 6, 2020

It is hard for your generous sign to know where to draw the line and NOT offer your help. But today’s confrontation between the merciful Cancer Moon and Jupiter, which has been challenged by borders, in your service sector could lead the way. Find your own “pain point” when giving feels compulsory and does not come from the depth of your being. And here’s a message, Leo: it’s not just okay to set limits. It is essential if you have enough energy to take care of YOU!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, who are referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.

