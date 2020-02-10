Lena Headey, Sigourney Weaver and Awkwafina join Dark Crystal Cast on Netflix - first look at 30 characters

Advertisement

Veterinarian Lena Headey, film icon Sigourney Weaver and outstanding actress Awkwafina from Loopy Wealthy Asians were introduced as additional speakers for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix’s prequel collection for the 1982 Jim Henson film.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a brand new story that premieres on Friday, August 30, with ten one-hour episodes and takes place a few years earlier than the movie in which the world of Thra is dying. The crystal of reality is in the center of Thra, but has been destroyed by the evil Skeksis and an illness is spreading across the country. When three Gelflings uncover the terrible fact behind the Skeksis’ ability, a journey unfolds because the fires of turmoil are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Among the many new releases, Headey, Weaver and Awkwafina will feature Maudra Fara, The Fantasy-Speaker (a voice-only character) and The Collector, while Benedict Wong (Physician Unusual), Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys) and Dave will be heard Goelz (The Dark Crystal) will speak The Basic, Naia and a Fizzgig named Baffi.

Take a look at dozens of characters appearing first.