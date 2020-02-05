LEGO Building Reality Competition LEGO Masters ordered from Fox

Advertisement

Everything is superior at Fox: The community has placed a collective order with LEGO Masters, a competitor who, according to TVLine Brad Pitt, is one of its producers.

LEGO Masters is largely based on the British format of the identical ID. 12 pairs compete against each other in a collection of block construction challenges. In each episode, a couple advance to the next round before the three highest groups meet in the final and fight for the last Lego trophy. The collection comes from Endemol Shine North America (which produces Fox ‘Franchise The Masked Singer and MasterChef) and Pitts Plan B.

“LEGO Masters offers everything you need for a reality competition: an extremely idiosyncratic and distinctive variant of a model that is admired by billions of individuals, exciting team battles that are driven by creativity, and a premise that is extremely family-friendly is, ”said Rob Wade, president of various leisure and specials for Fox Leisure, announced in a press release. “It’s daring, entertaining, and unlike anything that can be seen on TV, and we’re excited to bring LEGO Masters to American fans.”

LEGO Masters debuted on Channel Four in August 2017. So far, it has aired two seasons, producing equally profitable diversifications in Australia and Germany.

On this side of the pond, LEGO Masters at Fox relies on a robust, blank slate that currently consists of the Masked Singer and MasterChef mentioned above, as well as So You Suppose You Can Dance, Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Shazam and Spin the Wheel.

Press on the trailer under PLAY to get a style of the UK LEGO Masters model Use the feedback and let us know if you are fascinated by the idea of ​​this block construction competition collection.

