Legislators are again submitting a bill to create the official state book of the Bible in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WREG) – The Tennessee legislature has proposed a law that identifies the Holy Bible as an official state book.

Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) presented Senate Draft 2696 on Thursday, which mated with House Draft 2778, presented by MP Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill would identify the Holy Bible as an official Tennessee state book.

A similar effort was made at the state level in 2016 as the then governor. Bill Haslam vetoed an invoice that would do the same.

At the time, Haslam was on the side of the Attorney General, who said that the Holy Book’s designation as a Tennessee book would violate the facility clause of the First Amendment.

This clause states that “no religious establishment or worship is legally preferred.”

Thursday’s bill is the first time that the issue has been taken up again since 2016.

WREG reached the offices of Rep. Sexton and Sen. Pody, but heard nothing about it.

