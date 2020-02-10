Legal issues in Calida's Quo Warranto against ABS-CBN

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Attorney General Jose Calida will try his luck again when he tries to withdraw the ABS-CBN franchise from the Supreme Court and files a 63-page petition with the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10.

The petition alleges that ABS-CBN has unlawfully exercised its right to offer paid programs without government approval and allegedly allows foreign ownership of the company.

Section 1 (c), Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure of the Court of Justice states that a Quo Warranto application may be filed against “an association that acts as a corporation in the Philippines without being legally registered or legally authorized to do so” ,

Is the Supreme Court the Right Place?

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that the facts are not Trier and dismissed large cases on the grounds that they violated the hierarchy of the courts.

In the landmark Gios-Samar v DOTC judgment of March 2019, the Supreme Court stated that it would no longer tolerate cases that claim “transcendental importance.”

“Direct recourse to the Honorable Court is warranted, as this case is transcendental and gives the first impression,” said Calida in the petition.

Legal professor Ted Te said Calida could not go directly to the Supreme Court over the ABS-CBN case and quoted Gios Samar’s decision, particularly the part where the Supreme Court said:

“If a question submitted to the Court concerns the establishment of a factual question that is indispensable for the solution of the legal question, the Court will refuse to answer the question. This question must first be brought before the competent court or the court of appeal, both of which are specially equipped to provide factual information To clarify questions. “

The petition is concerned, among other things, with whether ABS-CBN violated its franchise rules when selling its ABS-CBN TV Plus product. Under these circumstances, subscribers may pay an additional fee to watch Kapamilya Box films for one week Office Channel (KBO).

According to Calida, ABS-CBN has not received the necessary permits from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), citing an order from the NTC in 2019 that the network was said to “not offer pay television services”.

ABS-CBN said in a statement: “All of our radio offerings, including KBO, have received the required regulatory and regulatory approvals and are not prohibited by our franchise company.”

To solve this problem, Calida could have gone to the NTC and initiated an administrative lawsuit against ABS-CBN.

It’s similar to Calida when he opened an investigation into Rappler before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is a quasi-judicial body.

Calida cited the 2009 Supreme Court decision against Divinagracia vs. Consolidated Broadcasting System (CBS), in which the petitioner asked the NTC to revoke the license from CBS.

The Supreme Court ruled in this case that there is no law that would allow an agency like the NTC to remove CBS’s right to vote. The ruling provided for a Quo Warranto petition as an alternative method.

What does this mean for PDRs?

Calida has also contacted ABS-CBN for alleged foreign ownership and compared the case to Rappler, who is facing a SEC closure due to its Filipino Depositary Receipts (PDRs).

PDRs are financial instruments used by media companies to enable foreign investment without violating the constitutional requirement that media companies should be 100% Philippine owned. PDRs are common, lawful practice and their legality has been confirmed by the Monitoring Committee. (READ: Misunderstandings about PDRs)

But unlike Rappler, Calida seems to imply that simply issuing a PDR to a foreign company is illegal.

“I think that’s his working theory,” said Te.

In the Rappler case, the SEC questioned the terms Rappler had entered into with foreign investor Omidyar, particularly the requirement that Rappler be required to have a good faith preliminary discussion before changing its articles of association.

In the case of ABS-CBN, such similar terms are not mentioned in the Calida petition.

Calida has just listed the foreign companies that have been issued by ABS-CBN PDRs and states that the program has “allowed foreigners to influence and participate in the Philippines’ mass media company through the PDRs.”

“Not only is this system prohibited by the 1987 constitution, but criminal liability is also imposed on those who violate foreign stock restrictions and circumvent the nationalization laws of the Philippines through various types of power of attorney agreement, making it appear legal but as a whole of the agreement is to conduct a transaction that is not allowed under Filipino law, “the petition states.

Calida’s holistic attack on ABS-CBN’s PDR could affect the mechanism of the PDR in general, especially as other broadcasters spend the same funds to raise capital.

“ABS-CBN Holdings’ Filipino deposit receipts or PDRs were evaluated and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange prior to their public offering,” said ABS-CBN.

What will happen now

According to Article 8 of Article 66, the court can shorten the normal time limit for settling the case and give the floor for legal action “may be given priority over all other civil proceedings pending before the court. “

In the meantime, the ABS-CBN franchise expires on March 30th.

Te said the Quo Warranto petition could not prevent the House of Representatives from discussing bills to renew the ABS-CBN franchise.

“If the franchise is granted, the petition is controversial. If Calida presents his arguments in Congress, it will be controversial since he has now shown that there is a viable forum outside the Supreme Court,” said Te.

“If the SC approves the Quo Warranto petition before Congress renews the franchise, Congress can still grant the franchise because it is a separate authority,” said Te.

Justice Minister Menardo Guevarra said the same.

“Filing the application for a Quo Warranto lawsuit for the expiry of the ABS-CBN license agreement is independent of the legislative process for granting renewal of the license agreement after its term expires in March,” said Guevarra. – Rappler.com