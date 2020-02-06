Legacies' Chris Wood gives a taste of Kai's return to the TVD verse, including the 'worst factor' he has ever made

Advertisement

In the Thursday episode of Legacies (The CW, 9 / 8c), Chris Wood is definitely shown earlier than expected as the wringer. But don’t just take our expression for it. “After filming, I texted Julie Plec and said,” It’s the worst factor I’ve ever had to do for a job, “the actor told TVLine.

In order not to spoil this second, we (for the time being!) Will not present any additional details. However, we simply know that Kai Parker’s return to the Vampire Diaries universe is all the things that you are likely to hope will be. To get familiar with the wicked yet beloved character – the finale was on TVD in 2017 – Wood said, it only took about 10 minutes to slip back into the familiar rhythm.

“It feels absolutely familiar as if no day had been enough, even though it looks like it was another life in the past,” says Wood. “Earlier when I bought it to sit, I wondered how tedious it would be to stop by. Fortunately, writing does a lot of the work for me. He just says some snappy, hacking, sarcastic feedback that helped me actually discover my place shortly. “

Advertisement

Most of Woods scenes are Reverse Kaylee Bryant, which is hardly truthful since the actress has been asking about Kai’s inevitable arrival since day 1. “She advised me on my last day of shooting,” says Wood. “I used to think,” I didn’t notice that this was a make-a-want condition, but I’m happy to be here! “

Wood admits to the fierce clashes between Kai and Josie this week: “Uncle Kai can be satisfied with her cunning. In truth, there are a few moments in the episode when you might see that despite everything, he is aware that some props are deserved. He has a twisted pleasure in her. “

And before you start asking how Kai has a beard, you just know that Wood has long spoken about it to the episode authors, Thomas Brandon and government producer Brett Matthews. “I used to think: is the beard factor a problem? Can he develop facial hair? Wood recalls. “And so they thought:” Sure. We found out. “I used to say:” I don’t really notice it, but I’ll just identify with it. “Actually, I think beards are the least of our worries in the prison world. “

Browse our gallery for a first look at Kai’s return. Then you can click directly here Leave a comment along with your hopes for the remaining episodes of season two of Legacies.