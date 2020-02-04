Legacies Cast previews Hope's new admirers, Lizzie vs. Watch Josie and More in Season 2 Interview

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The Salvatore Faculty for Young and Gifted only opens its doors on Thursday, October 10th (9 / 8c). After visiting the Legacies Suite in TVLine’s Comedian-Con Suite, however, we have a pretty good concept for What We Will Expect From Season 2.

Legacy celebrities – Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Peyton Alex Smith – heard about it in front of the present-day panel, moderated by Candice King (aka Caroline Forbes) What is in retail for his or her characters, from new crushes to outdated resentment:

* As if Hope hadn’t had enough admirers between Landon, Rafael, and Josie yet, director Julie Plec says we’re going to satisfy a brand new brother-sister duo soon – and they’re both in love with her. (“Everyone in Mystic Falls loves hope for some reason!” Says Russell.)

Advertisement

* Regarding the upcoming Lizzie-Josie merger, Kaylee Bryant doesn’t think her character could be victorious – just because she doesn’t have to. “I don’t think Josie is in a place where she would fight again,” says Bryant. “She would let her win.” Jenny Boyd remains satisfied that “it will be a deep battle,” while Matt Davis prefers to stay away from the sensitive issue as a whole. (“Don’t ask me, I’m just the father!”)

“It is undoubtedly a change in pace to see a world without hope,” says Russell. “It gives these people a bit of freedom to discover completely different conditions and dynamics now because it is justified.” The past 12 months have certainly not been a reason, but now we can experiment a bit – until hope is remembered and hell breaks loose. “

* Although we will see Kaleb early in season two, we shouldn’t rely on seeing Penelope quickly anytime. Plec confirms that Josie has to reluctantly maneuver … a minimum of a bit.

There is a lot more to our interview with Solid. Then click PLAY in the video above Write a comment with your ideas below. What are you hoping for from season two of Legacies?