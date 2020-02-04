Legacies Adds Descendants Star as [Spoiler]'s love interest in season 2

Advertisement

Another Descendants actor moves from Auradon to Mystic Falls. Thomas Doherty (also known as Harry Hook) will appear in the upcoming second season of the CW drama.

However, don’t let Doherty’s youthful idiot look you. His character is described as “a very early vampire with previous ideas about the best way problems work – but Lizzie is likely to get involved.”

Lizzie previously confirmed a curiosity about werewolf Rafael, whose affection for Hope only increased her contempt for the tribrid. Vampire MG hoped to win Lizzie’s sympathy in season one and even replace Rafael as Lizzie’s party companion, but he will “move on” this season, the panel confirmed. (You’re asleep, you’ve come loose, Lizzie!) Perhaps, despite everything, Doherty’s character will prove to be her good counterpart.

In addition to the Descendants films, Doherty also appeared in the Disney channel sequence The Lodge. Jedediah Goodacre, who performs Cinderella’s son Chad in the Descendants series, previously appeared as a vampire named Roman at every The Originals and Legacies.

We’ll be getting additional Legacies Season 2 information shortly – along with our video interview with the forged product from our Comedian-Con Suite. leave a comment along with your ideas about Lizzie’s potential new friend.