Legacies adds Angels Alexis Denisof - Sunriseread

Advertisement

Salvatore College for young and talented is about to be touched by an angel … veterans. Alexis Denisof has been recognized for the portrayal of Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and will return in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Legacies, as TVLine has fully recognized.

In Episode 2 we will meet Denisof’s character, an “urban British wizard” entitled Professor Vardemus. He is described as “a little bit of a dandy” and convinces the Salvatore College students together with his unshakable perception within the superiority of their supernatural world. “

In addition to working on Angel (and Buffy), Denisof’s role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, MTV’s Discovering Carter, NBC’s Grimm, CBS’s How I Met Your Mother and Fox ‘Dollhouse.

Advertisement

As seen in the panel discussion at the San Diego Comedian-Con, the second season of Legacies may also introduce us to Sebastian (played by Thomas Doherty of the Descendants), a “very early vampire with previous ideas about the best way “How Problems Work” suggested that Lizzie is “perhaps in” his model of theology.

We will also meet a brother and sister at Mystic Falls Excessive College, who both fall in love with Hope, as TVLine’s interview with Solid showed. (Join the two of you!)

Legacies returns on Thursday October 10th at 9 / 8c. Your ideas for this (excellent) casting? Do you typically hope for the second season? Drop them all in a comment below.