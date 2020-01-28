Advertisement

LeBron James shared his grief over the unexpected death of his close friend and NBA colleague Kobe Bryant in an Instagram post on Monday evening.

Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed.

James was a fierce rival to Bryant for a long time, and he continued to have a close personal relationship with Bryant after Bryant retired. Their ties became even closer two summers when James signed with the Lakers. On Saturday, James moved beyond Bryant to third place on the NBA leaderboard and prompted the duo to exchange appreciation with each other.

“Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the kids,” James wrote in his Monday night post, which contained several pictures of Bryant. “I promise I will take your old man on! They mean so much to all of us here, especially # LakerNation💜💛, and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going !!”

The past three decades in the NBA have been largely shaped by a single legendary player. Michael Jordan owned the 1990s. Bryant owned the 2000s. James played the leading role in the 2010s.

Overlaps between their careers led to lasting fraternity between the players. Jordan offered his own reflection of Bryant’s life on Sunday. Shortly after Bryant died on Sunday, James was seen shaken when he left the Lakers team plane. It took him time to collect his emotions as best he could, and finally he shared his heartache with the world on Monday evening.

The scheduled game between the Lakers and Clippers on Tuesday was postponed due to Bryant’s death as the organizations continue to mourn.

