LeBron James scores 22 points, Lakers defeats Warriors - Whittier Daily News

The gallery will continue in seconds

SAN FRANCISCO – LeBron James relied on his support to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, making the Los Angeles Lakers a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors performed on Saturday night.

Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds in one night when the Warriors Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other seven helicopter casualties during Golden State’s first home game after the fatal Accident honored January 26 in Southern California.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in 8-on-12 shooting on his Warriors debut after being exchanged for D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five, including a 121-11 home loss to Houston on Thursday, attempted to retreat in the third game against the New-Look Warriors.

Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and secured nine rebounds for the Warriors, who were 3–13 behind Eric Paschalls Dunk, 116-111 behind. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points from the bank.

BRYANT TRIBUTE

A 24-second moment of silence fell for the nine victims of the helicopter crash, who were honored on the video board in the Chase Center. All fans received a black Bryant t-shirt with the numbers 8 and 24 and Giannas 2.

Before the game, nine rays of light were emitted from the field.

Warrior trainer Steve Kerr admires James for continuing Bryant’s legacy.

“You’re talking about two of the greatest players in the history of the game. LeBron does it already. He did that most of his career, ”said Kerr. “When he established himself as one of the best, he continued the legacy of previous greats. This is how this league works. Tonight it will be very emotional for all of us to honor Kobe. ”

“… It’s amazing how lossy he is, even for those of us who didn’t know him very well. Everything just feels hollow. We mourn Kobe and Gianna and the other families involved. It’s something that doesn’t get easier straight away. ”

SMALL TUMBLE

Just as he finished his extensive pre-game stretching in the locker room, James fell backwards and onto the floor. Everything was in order. “Breaking news … LeBron out,” said King James with a smile after jumping straight to his feet and going to the yard to shoot.

WELCOME BACK

The Warriors hung three posters at the entrance to the Lakers’ locker room and welcomed former Golden State players JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins ​​and Quinn Cook. Kerr and McGee caught up near the Warriors’ locker room just before the game.

A photo of Cook and Cousins ​​was also shown on the screen at the end of the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers shot 59.1% in the first quarter, doing 5 out of 7 3s. They finished 14 for 29 from deep. … The bank scored 41 points, 12 from Dwight Howard and 11 from Rondo district. … L.A. has won 14 times on the road against the Western Conference and is 16-1 against West from Staples Center.

warrior: Despite all the changes, Golden State’s fifth starter was still listed as TBD before the game – which wasn’t seen often – even though Kerr had said it would be Bowman. … Golden State’s guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo signed to 10 day contracts. The Warriors had already added Chriss and Bowman on Friday by switching their two-way contracts. … Injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday and waved when he appeared on the board in the fourth quarter. … Golden State had won 12 of the last 13 home meetings with the Lakers and 10 of the 13 in total.

NEXT

Lakers: Hosts Phoenix on Monday.

warrior: Host Heat on Monday after winning the last five games at home against Miami, but having lost two in a row.