LeBron James about the death of Kobe Bryant: I promise to continue your legacy

Former Miami Heat small attacker LeBron James (R) and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant talk in the second half of a game on December 25, 2013 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

Former Cleveland Cavaliers send LeBron James (L) and Los Angeles Lakers amazing Kobe Bryant hug prior to a contest on January 27, 2008, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | License photo

Former Miami Heat small striker LeBron James (6) greets Los Angeles Lakers amazing Kobe Bryant in the first half of a game on December 25, 2013, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (L) walks past Los Angeles Lakers major Kobe Bryant during the first half of a competition on January 19, 2009 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Former Cleveland Cavaliers ahead LeBron James (L) shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant prior to the start of a game on January 15, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | License photo

Former Cleveland Cavaliers ahead LeBron James (L) laughs it up with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during a competition on January 15, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | License photo

Former Miami Heat attacker LeBron James (L) and Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant (24) exchange words in the second half of a game on December 25, 2010 in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

Kobe Bryant (24), Los Lakers from Los Angeles, plays tight defense on former Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of a game on March 4, 2012 in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

Los Angeles Lakers, major Kobe Bryant (L) and former Cleveland Cavaliers send LeBron James (R) onto the field during the fourth quarter of a game on January 12, 2006 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

LeBron James (C) and Kobe Bryant (R) enjoy the final moments of Team USA’s 118-81 gold medal victory over Argentina in the final FIBA ​​Americas Championship match on September 2, 2007 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. File Photo by Daniel Gluskoter / UPI | License photo

Los Angeles Lakers, big Kobe Bryant, drives to the basket against former Cleveland Cavaliers and forwards LeBron James (R) during a match on January 27, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | License photo

January 27 (UPI) – LeBron James, who made his first public comments since the death of Kobe Bryant, said “it’s my responsibility” to continue the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

In a long post on Instagram, James said he was “deeply saddened and destroyed” by the death of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, during a Sunday helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The current Lakers star said he “I want to say much more, but I just can’t because I can’t get through it.”

“I literally heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to go back to L.A.” James wrote. “I haven’t thought for a million years that that would be the last conversation we would have … Man I love your big brother. My heart goes to Vanessa (Bryant) and the kids. I promise you I” I continue with your old man! You mean so much to all of us here, especially #LakerNation. “

Bryant (41) and his daughter boarded the helicopter at nine, which crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The group was on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached for a basketball game for girls when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. There were no survivors.

The crash came one day after James Bryant ever passed third place on the NBA’s scoring list. Bryant, who scored 33,643 points in his NBA career, was active on social media on Saturday night and congratulated James on the performance.

James, his teammates, and Lakers’ coaching staff learned about Bryant’s death as the team flew back from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

The NBA postponed the Tuesday-evening game between L.A. Clippers and Lakers while the organizations attempt to deal with the tragedy.

Bryant, a double NBA Finals MVP, withdrew from the competition in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

