LeBron James referred to the movie “The 6th Man” to explain his unintended tribute to the great Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

During Thursday’s home loss of 121-111 against the Houston Rockets, James reversed a double clutch ending in a quick pause, a play that seemed identical to a dunk performed by Bryant against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center in November 2001.

When asked about the similarities, the four-fold NBA MVP referred to a film in which the deceased relative and teammate of a basketball player come back as a spirit to help him achieve success.

“Have you ever seen the movie ‘The 6th Man’? Kobe came down, put himself in my body and gave me that opinion during that break,” James said after a 125-120 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

“I didn’t really determine that either, until I jumped. I just jumped and invented it a little, and then … it’s crazy what it’s like exactly the same opinion, the same exact hoop that Kobe did [it on] – what, 19 years ago or something? That was fun. “

The Lakers tweet a video with the two dunks playing at the same time; it has been viewed more than 24 million times.

“Our great social media team put that together and I thought,” That’s really very good. “And then my son did the same in his warm-up, he didn’t do it in a game, but he did the same thing in his warm-up. Kobe is in all of us now,” James said.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy. To make that part of my history now, that correlation between me and Kobe and that piece, I think it’s beautiful, beautiful, pretty amazing. I’m glad I found it in a Laker have done uniformly. “

A spectacular image of James’ dunk was captured by NBA photographer Andrew D Bernstein and the 16-year-old All-Star is planning to make it a fixed value in his home.

“When I first saw it, I had something like” Holy’s – that’s an incredible picture, “James said.

“And when I found out how it was taken: Andy literally had one snap on his remote to get that, and when I saw the video of it, when I was in the air, you can see the flash in the background.

“I was like ‘Oh … he’s definitely the real MVP.” That was crazy. To catch that moment, as if I’m walking in the air, it’s pretty cool. It will be hung in my house. “

