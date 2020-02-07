LeBron and Giannis choose their NBA All-Star teams

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James knows how valuable Anthony Davis is and got his teammate from Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, February 6 (Friday, February 7, Philippine time) for the first time in the NBA All-Star Game Draft selected.

James and acting NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo as captain of the two All-Star teams chose their squad for the second year in a row from players selected for the competition by fans and NBA coaches.

James will aim for a third win as an All-Star captain in Chicago on February 16.

As the best voter in the fan election, James had the first choice and he didn’t hesitate to take Davis with him.

“I know you are all surprised,” said James when the draft went live on TV.

Antetokounmpo tipped the Cameroonian Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, “my African brother”, as the first choice.

James next chose Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, while Antetokounmpo, a Greek citizen of Nigerian descent, chose Pascal Siakam, another Cameroonian from Toronto.

James played with his next selection and got Luka Doncic from Dallas, although the Slovenian star currently has a sprain on his right ankle. James rounded off his starters with Houstons James Harden, the league’s leading scorer, while Antetokounmpo won Boston’s Kemba Walker and Atlantas Trae Young.

When they got into the reserves, Antetokounmpo opened with Milwaukee Buck’s teammate Khris Middleton and James chose Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Also on the Giannis team: Miamis Bam Adebayo, Utah’s defensive standout Rudy Gobert and jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, Miamis Jimmy Butler, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Brandon Ingram from New Orleans.

James added Philadelphia Ben Simmons, Denver Nikola Jokic, Boston Jayson Tatum, Oklahoma City veteran Chris Paul, Houston Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis from Indiana.

“There is no wrong choice,” said James. “They are all-stars for a reason.”

The NBA announced last week that several tributes to NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on the All-Star weekend Life came, will take place.

Team LeBron players all wear number 2 on their jerseys, the number Gianna Bryant wore on her school basketball team.

Team Giannis players wear number 24 in homage to Kobe Bryant. All 9 uniforms have a 9-star patch to commemorate the 9 deceased. (READ: NBA All Star Kits for Kobe and Gianna)

– Rappler.com