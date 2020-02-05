Learn Korean with BTS, The New Bighit Plans

Advertisement

2020 is guaranteed to be a fantastic year for Big Hit fans.

2020 would be the 12 months that BTS returns to reveal its reputation. However, there can be many surprises for BigHit teams and future Idols initiatives. In addition, the Fellows’ tour guarantees that they are more interactive.

At a meeting, BigHit’s co-CEO, Lenzo Yoon, shared the plans the company must have to improve its offerings in the ok-pop business. We inform you about all important points.

You can access the “Aprende Coreano Con BTS” course in “Huge Hit Prestandoles” if you choose a language other than institutopic.twitter.com/drj6DCwK3h

– Lucyy⁷ (🌸) ᵇᵗˢ ᵇᵗˢ ᵃᵗᵉᵉᶻ ᵃᵗᵉᵉᶻ (@justjimindipity) February 5, 2020

We all know that BTS has managed to break language restrictions with its music. Still, BigHit can’t understand what your idols are saying, so BigHit plans a challenge for the place where you may be able to learn Korean from the boys. They will be like some kind of digital class.

His tour stated that there may be certain playgrounds, in case you are traveling to Korea or another metropolis on the tour, there may be a themed resort, well-known pop-up retailers, and group exhibitions.

The military foundation of the classes and the “aprende coreano con bts” pic.twitter.com/jN4YFYWILs

– alex (@ _95rjnnie) February 5, 2020

There was also talk of a drama impressed by BTS, in addition to the debut of female and male teams in these 12 months and 2021. “Learn Korean with BTS” will be available in March, no details on it. There may also be an additional distribution of the official goods in America and Japan, so that ARMY has additional access to all items related to BTS.

You can edit the BigHit plan and hacer for 2020 in the following way: pic.twitter.com/MbZSaDQv3n

– Jae; jeikei🐰⁷ (@ jkmin97) February 5, 2020

Choi Yoon Hyuk, vice president of BigHit Leisure and CJ ENM, made his debut in 2020 in the multicultural category. Pic.twitter.com/gGTffY3r2n

– 𝑨𝒃𝒊◡̈ (@minynsg) February 5, 2020