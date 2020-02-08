Leaders Buttigieg and Sanders compete against each other in the New Hampshire debate: WATCH LIVE

Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will stay in a virtual duel at Iowa Caucus on Monday, and the final results are not expected until next week.

In the meantime, Buttigieg, Sanders and five other Democratic presidential candidates will compete against each other in a Friday evening debate in New Hampshire in front of the state primary school.

Sanders (25 percent) leads Buttigieg (21 percent) in the latest NBC News / Marist College New Hampshire poll, followed by Elizabeth Warren (14 percent) and Joe Biden (13 percent). No other candidate was in double digits.

CNN reports: Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, both Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former US President South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, had fired on former Vice President Joe Biden. to turn the page and allow the next generation to lead. But after Biden’s lackluster fourth place, Sanders turned to his younger rival Friday and tried to call him an elite candidate. “Buttigieg received campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires, from the CEOs of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country, from fossil fuels (financiers), from Wall Street,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN. “Do you think that people who receive money from powerful special interests really resist these special interests and do what needs to be done for the working class in this country? I don’t think so. It doesn’t work that way.”

More from the time: After the clashes with Iowa, the acquittal of the state of the Union and President Donald Trumps from the Senate regarding two impeachment proceedings, the week ends with a bang. The eagerly awaited Iowa caucuses on Monday were a mess. An app designed to report results was broken due to a “coding problem” and district leaders had to wait hours on the phone to report their results. After days of waiting for the results to start, it’s still not entirely clear who won. Regardless, the Democratic presidential nominees have moved to New Hampshire, where they will vote in the first area code election on February 11th.

The three-hour debate begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ABC from Saint Anselm College in Manchester. ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News moderate the debate, which will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. Stream via ABC and the ABC app, ABC.com and connected devices such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

You can also see it below.

