Lea Michele will be in ABC Holiday Movie for Christmas

Christmas could be 5 months away, but ABC is already in the holiday mood. The community has ordered Same time, following Christmas, a film with joy Grad Lea Michele, discovered TVLine.

Michele will appear in the film as Olivia Henderson, a younger girl who met her childhood treasure during her household’s annual Christmas trip to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and time, the two years later flared up again in the similar Hawaii resort and the outdated chemistry flared up between them – but the circumstances conspired to keep them aside.

Stephen Herek (MacGyver, Hawaii 5-0) will direct the film, which can be broadcast on ABC in December, at the same time as the release of Michelle’s first Christmas album.

“This holiday season is particularly important to me because I can enjoy any of my positions in this film and my very first holiday album,” Michele said in a press release. “I am honored to be returning to ABC for the occasion and I look forward to sharing the vacation with everyone.”

Michele previously appeared in his one-and-doed comedy on the Alphabet Web The mayor, the place where she led the marketing campaign, Valentina Barella. Your 35mm credit also embodies Scream Queens and Sons of anarchy,

