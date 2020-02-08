Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s lawyer convicted Donald Trump on Saturday for “apparently wrong statements” about the decorated military veteran after the president defended his dismissal through several critical tweets.

Ambassador David Pressman, who represents Vindman, said: “The President made a number of apparently false statements this morning regarding Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. They disagree with the clear personnel file and the entirety of the impeachment acts known to the President. “

He continued: “As the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation while too many political officers remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues to serve our country as an excellent, active member of our military. “

Advertisement

Pressman’s statement came a few hours after Trump said that “Fake News CNN & MSDNC talk about” Lt Col “Vindman as if I were just thinking how wonderful he was.

“Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very rude and incorrectly reported the content of my” perfect “calls & …”

Trump’s next tweet said Vindman had “received a horrific report from the manager he was reporting, which publicly stated that Vindman had problems with the verdict, followed the chain of command, and disclosed information. In other words, “OUT”.

Vindman was a key witness in the impeachment investigation and, despite Trump’s opposition to the trial, gave a harmful testimony.

While Vindman, a Ukraine expert and Purple Heart recipient, was due to resign from his National Security Council post this summer, he was abruptly released from the White House on Friday and escorted. Vindman’s twin brother, who was not a witness to his impeachment, has also been reportedly fired from his work in the National Security Council.

Gordon Sondland, who also testified in the investigation, was fired from his post as US Ambassador to the European Union a few hours after Vindman’s release.