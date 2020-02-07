Lawsuit: Alleged that the Englewood police beat him for unpaid taxi fare

Advertisement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The city of Englewood and several police officers face excessive federal criminal charges after a man alleged that officials beat him up in his own home last year when he failed to pay a $ 22 taxi fare.

Patric Martinez filed a lawsuit before a federal court against the city of Englewood, alleging that the officials beat him on a glass shelf and roughened him to “suffer such traumatic injuries … that he received an MRI and nearly received medical bills $ 20,000.” Dollar. “

A spokesman for the Englewood Police Department told FOX31 problem-solvers that the department did not generally comment on potential or ongoing cases.

Advertisement

Martinez’s lawsuit suggests the officials could have sent him a ticket instead of entering his house and trying to arrest him. He said his face was circumcised and the doctors “performed CT scans on both the skull and face of the plaintiff to determine the extent of his injuries.”

Alert me

,