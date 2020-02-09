Advertisement

Energy agent Patrick Whitesell and his estranged wife Lauren Sanchez are on the verge of divorce, as the sixth website confirmed.

WME / IMG boss Whitesell, who represents the stars along with Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, broke up with Sanchez in late 2018, just before she started her sensational relationship with Jeff Bezos.

An offer instructed the sixth website that Sanchez, 49, and Whitesell, 54, had already agreed to the rates of their divorce with the help of an intermediary before their affair with Bezos became public in January of this year. It is predicted that an LA will sign up for divorce in the next few weeks.

Bezos has already divorced his wife MacKenzie, making her one of the richest women in the world, while Whitesell woos Australian actress Pia Miller.

Now the hypothesis is whether – or maybe how quickly – the richest man in the world, Bezos, and TV host Sanchez, could make the difference … and how epic their preparations are likely to be.