Lauren Bushnell marries country singer Chris Lane

Advertisement

Country singer Chris Lane and former “Bachelor” candidate Lauren Bushnell got married on Friday after a whirlwind romance.

The couple went public in the past with a relationship of less than 12 months, moved in together in March, bought fiance in June and is actually husband and spouse 4 months later.

In accordance with Folks magazine, the married couple in Nashville, Tennessee, married 160 relatives and employees at a ceremony in the secret backyard.

Advertisement

“I just thought about the day for a while and I’m happy that it’s finally right,” said the 34-year-old musician. “I really feel like I’m the happiest man on earth to marry her.”

Bushnell also raved about her new husband. “I really feel like the happiest woman,” said the 29-year-old. “We all recognize that what we have now is special and we really feel very happy.”

Bushnell wore a wedding dress designed by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina, which helped the groom, the tallest man, and the maid of honor to dress the dress.

They first met as employees on an opportunity in Austin, Texas, in 2015 and couldn’t stop caring after being reconnected in 2018.

Lane suggested celebrating Father’s Day at Bushnell’s Oregon home. He started playing a romantic track known as “Massive, Massive Plans” that he wrote for that special day. And in the lyrics he asked Bushnell to marry him.

Lane offered her a 3.5 carat emerald cut solitaire diamond. That they were there for the fun of getting rings a few months earlier, and Bushnell admitted that design was their favorite.

Bushnell had previously been engaged to “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins.