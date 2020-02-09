Laure sister act brings hype back to UST

Advertisement

Master sisters EJ and Eya Laure hope that their deadly tandem will add firepower to UST Golden Tigresses’ UAAP volleyball campaign

Published on February 9, 2020 at 8:04 pm

MANILA, Philippines – With the volleyball return of the UAAP juniors from 2016, MVP EJ Laure, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) is again looking forward to the partnership of the Laure sisters.

EJ, who last played in season 79 for the Golden Tigresses, has missed the last two seasons because of a shoulder injury. She missed the chance to win her sister Eya in 2019 as Rookie of the Year when UST made it to the finals.

Unlike their junior campaign, in which Eya was the setter of EJ, the tandem will be a lethal force on the UST front as both take on the role of Open Spikers in this UAAP season 82.

UST hopes the sister will inspire the Golden Tigresses on another trip back to the women’s volleyball final, where they want to win the championship this time. – Rappler.com