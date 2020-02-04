Laura Prepon is pregnant and expects a second child with Ben Foster

Advertisement

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are expecting their second child.

“We are very happy to announce that our household is growing,” Prepon wrote on Instagram next to a photo that shows her child’s bump. “Life is breathtaking! #knockedup. “

Laura Prepon and Ben FosterGetty Photographs

Advertisement

The actress “Orange is the new black” [39] and the actress “Hell or Excessive Water” [38] share the two-year-old daughter Ella.

The couple started their relationship in July 2016 and were engaged in the same year. They welcomed Ella in August 2017, after which they closed the covenant for life in June 2018.

Appointed beforehand with Christopher Masterson.

Foster was engaged to Robin Wright, but they broke up in November 2014. The actors received them briefly together again before they finally separated in 2016.