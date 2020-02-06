Laura Ingraham tears up Jim Acosta for Limbaugh Smear

Advertisement

President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening had some dramatic moments, including when the GOP official awarded conservative icon Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive.

Although the radio talk show host recently announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, CNN reporter Jim Acosta Limbaugh still struck out for “derogatory comments about African Americans,” commented Laura Ingraham, Fox News Channel presenter hammered as “disgusting”.

As NewsBusters reported on WednesdayAcosta described the event as “state of the speech. … The condition of the Trump Base is strong. The state of the Union is deeply divided. “

The reporter dumped the garbage: “And although he tried to target the African American community, it should not be forgotten that he bestowed the medal of freedom on Rush Limbaugh, who has made derogatory comments about African Americans in the past.

It wasn’t long before the host of The Ingraham Angle weekly broadcast on FNC returned, citing comments from “members of the US media,” including Acosta.

After Ingraham played a video with the reporter’s comments and displayed a Chyron labeled “President’s Success Against The Pettiness” at the bottom of the screen, he said: “Jim Acosta is disgusting. That is a disgusting comment. It’s a disgusting comment and wrong. “

Guest and Fox News reporter Sara Carter agreed, saying, “It is absolutely wrong, but this was the Democratic narrative. We saw it in the Obama administration.” Ingraham then pointed to many liberals: ” Every time they lose, they cry about racism. Every time they lose, they say that you are a mean, terrible xenophobia. It is insult after insult. What they accuse Trump of is what they routinely do. “

Limbaugh’s producer James Golden, often referred to as “Bo Snerdley”, also participated in the controversy tweeted:

I just saw CNN’s Jim Acosta footage that says Rush has a “story” saying derogatory things about African Americans.

I’ve been in the studio with Rush for 30 years. I would like to officially request CNN and @Acosta to provide the list.

Will CNN respond to this challenge? With NewsBusters you can find out what is happening.