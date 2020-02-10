Advertisement

Hollywood star Laura Dern could not have wished for a better birthday present than an Oscar because she won her first Oscar in the category of best supporting actresses for her role in “Marriage Story”. The actor, who turns 53 on Monday, won the Oscar for the role of Nora Fanshaw, a divorce judge for Scarlett Johansson’s character, who separates from her husband, played by Adam Driver. Dern defeated Johansson, nominated for “Jojo Rabbit”, and her “Little Women” colleague Florence Pugh in the category. Other nominees were Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) and Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”). “This is the best birthday present ever,” said Dern as she accepted her cup.

“Some say that you will never get to know your heroes, but I say that if you are really blessed, you will get them as your parents,” said the actor, dedicating the prize to her parents, the seasoned actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. As a decorated actress who was acclaimed for her acting achievements both on television and in the cinema, Dern is at the forefront of her play today. Her turn as the wild but charming and supportive Nora had already earned Dern her fifth Golden Globe, a Bafta, a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The actress has often spoken about her affinity for humble but sticky characters, and as Nora, she has illuminated the screen, especially with her much-discussed monologue in the divorce drama staged by Noah Baumbach. But long before “Marriage Story” came to light, Dern’s appearance as wealthy helicopter mother Renata Klein in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” reflected a change in time.

The role of an angry woman on the screen in the early stages of the # MeToo movement almost hit home and earned the actor her first Emmy as best supporting actress in a limited series or movie. She started her career in the 1980s, but her official film debut was an appearance in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Again” (1974), directly opposite her mother. Dern became known with David Lynch’s neo-noir mystery “Blue Velvet” from 1986. She later received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of the orphan in the 1991 drama “Rambling Rose,” and Ladd, who also starred in the film, was nominated for one of the best supporting actresses – a first achievement for a mother-daughter -Duo. The generation of the 1990s still recognizes Dern as the gentle, motherly and headstrong Dr. Ellie Sattler from Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” series. In addition to Lynch and Spielberg, she worked with greats such as Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, Paul Thomas Anderson, Clint Eastwood and Robert Altman.

