Last year, Denver inspectors shut down 110 restaurants and food trucks for health reasons

DENVER – Denver health inspectors closed 58 restaurants and 52 food trucks last year because they were hazardous to health.

Investigator Michael Roy of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment spends his days behind the kitchen doors in restaurants looking for mistakes or immediate health risks that could lead to food poisoning.

“We had to close 110 restaurants because they pose an intimate health risk. The health department sees this as a risk that is just waiting for the public to get sick, ”said Roy.

The department received and examined 268 foodborne diseases last year.

Roy is looking for topics like employees who don’t wash their hands.

“When you wash your hands, the rule is that the hot water reaches 100 degrees Fahrenheit within 30 seconds of activation,” said Roy. “Be sure to get the tips of your hands, between your fingers, your fingernails.”

The Health Act recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, removing everything from the skin.

“The goal is not to kill bacteria, but to get everything out of your hands,” said Roy.

Denver inspectors informed the FOX31 problem-solvers that the following violations occurred:

Keep cold below 41 degrees

Smoking, eating and drinking among foods

Weak or toxic disinfectant

At Maria Empanada on Platte Street in Denver, the dough-like sales are filled with meat and cheese, cooked to 165 degrees and held above 135 degrees until they are sold.

“All foods that rise above 41 degrees at the cellular level will multiply and grow in this danger zone. Anything over 135 degrees doesn’t grow, ”said Roy.

Health experts refer to a temperature range between 41 and 135 degrees as a “danger zone” because the growth of bacteria as food pathogens takes place there.

“The challenging part of freezing is 32 degrees and the lower end of the temperature hazard zone is 41 degrees, so you can play at nine degrees to keep these cold foods safe, which is a challenge for the operators,” said Roy.

Another problem in the kitchen is the safety of food surfaces. The regulation stipulates that users must keep a chemically correct balance of the disinfectant solution available when preparing food.

“A misunderstanding that I see a lot in the food industry. They put out a red bucket and think that it will take all day in the kitchen and be effective. In reality, after two to four hours it is not the right concentration to doing his job right, “said Roy.

The inspector also said that if the concentration of the disinfectant solution is too high, it will not evaporate and leave toxic residues on the surfaces.

Health experts say they’re not the only ones who can report code problems. Customers can also search for problems, including:

Visibly sick employees

Employees do not wash their hands

Naked contact with ready-to-eat foods

No hot water in the toilets

Restaurants must have employee health insurance.

Kitchen manager Jose Marques told Roy that their policies are simple.

“When employees get sick, we have only one guideline: go home,” said Marques.

The inspectors also examine how food is stored so that there is no cross-contamination – such as eggs or meat dripping onto ready-to-eat food that is stored underneath.

Roy said the kitchen in Maria Empanada was “very clean”.

The restaurant received a perfect inspection and performed two perfect regular health checks in a row.

Almost perfect inspections are expected for the restaurant owner.

“It’s a religion here. It’s part of our culture,” said owner Lorena Cantarovici. “The best experience has to do with food, and that means how do you treat the food until the plate comes on the table?”

