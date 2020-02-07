LARRY HAMA returns to WOLVERINE (& ALBERT & ELSIE DEE) for the IRON MAN 2020 series

Advertisement

Marvel Comics has revealed details about the teased iWolverine Title. It is now known to be a two-part series from Iron Man 2020, created by former Wolverine writer Larry Hama and artist Roland Boschi, and bringing back Hamas co-creations to Albert and Elsie Dee, as announced via CBR.

Albert is of course an Android clone of Wolverine, while Elsie-Dee is an A.I. similar to a child, both created by the evil Reavers. Over the years, they were both Logan’s allies and enemies. In the 1990s, Hama collaborated with the artist Marc Silvestri on the series.

in the iWolverine, constant companions Albert and Elsie-Dee are separated during the “robot revolution”, which causes Albert to travel to Madripoor to find them.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to two of my favorite supporting characters from my Wolverine run in the 90s,” Hama told CBR. “Elsie Dee and Albert started out as a weird Bizarro version of Wolvy and Jube, but quickly developed their own lives, and their dialogue was a lot of fun writing. It was exhilarating to be able to dive back into that particular font, and I have a great time. “

Here is the request and cover from Juan José Ryp. iWolverine # 1 is due in May. Check back later this month for full Marvel requests for May 2020.

2020 IWOLVERINE # 1 (OF 2)

LARRY HAMA (W) ROLAND BOSCHI (A) LID BY JUAN JOSÉ RYP

After Arno Stark’s crusade against A.I.s, no robot is safe anymore. Albert, the robot Wolverine, fears the safety of Elsie Dee in these turbulent times and goes to Madripoor to find her … but instead finds a fight against Madripoor’s criminal lower abdomen!