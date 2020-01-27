Lana Del Rey doesn't care, buys a Grammy dress at the mall

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey knows what she likes, and it’s as true in fashion as in music. As other stars show up at the Grammys in custom designer dresses worth thousands of dollars, LDR found their last-minute red carpet look at the mall.

Del Rey has been nominated for the album of the year for Norman Fucking Rockwell! as well as the song of the year for the title track. As the singer-songwriter revealed to Entertainment Tonight, she found her dress while shopping with boyfriend Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, a reality TV cop.

Advertisement

Del Rey bought it right away and had the mid section adapted. She says,

“In fact, I had another dress, and then my boyfriend and I got a belt for him at the mall. I saw that and I loved it. So it’s a last minute dress. “

Via People, the garment probably came from Saks Fifth Avenue by Aidan Mattox. The retail price of $ 595 may not be what we normally think of when we hear the word “mall”, but probably less than 10% of what some of his fellow candidates have paid. Lana Del Rey may not have won a Grammy, but that doesn’t seem to have taken the awards more seriously than they deserved.

In February, Lana Del Rey will release a freestyle poetry album. 2020 could also be the year she releases White Hot Forever, one of our 50 most anticipated albums of the year.

The LDR is currently in the midst of a massive world tour, with festival stops at Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Brasil, Hangout Musical Festival, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Primevera. Near or far, find all your tickets here.

Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin at #Grammys pic.twitter.com/6dEDrTiREb

– Lana Del Rey Fans (@LanaDelReyFans) January 27, 2020

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whm_KfO7Mac (/ integrated)

Advertisement