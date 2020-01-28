Advertisement

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton recently released his EP Ether, a follow-up to last year’s Anesthetic album. One of the songs in the new EP is a cover of the classic Pearl Jam “Black” with singer Mark Morales, and Heavy Consequence obtained the exclusive premiere of the song’s video.

Ether EP includes five titles, including three original and two covers. The songs are stripped of rock melodies based on acoustics, far from the extreme metal that Morton plays in Lamb of God.

The cover of “Black” is a pure acoustic number, with Morales offering a strong voice on Morton’s guitar playing. Morales is best known as the singer of Sons of Texas, and also tours with Morton as part of the latter’s solo group.

“The early 90s were such an important and dynamic period for rock music in general, and I think” Black “was one of the great songs of that time,” Morton tells us of the decision to cover the song. Pearl Jam. “Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped down version, faithful to the essence of the song. There is a very lonely feeling and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance. “

In addition to the cover of “Black”, the Ether EP also contains a rendition of “She Talks to Angels” from The Black Crowes starring Lzzy Hale from Halestorm on vocals. The EP, which was released via Rise Records on January 21, can be ordered and released at various points of sale.

Watch the video for Pearl Jam’s Black Mort cover, with Mark Morales, below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjKBvyzFTvE [/ integrated]

