Lamb of God will release their first album in five years this spring. The LP is self-titled and contains the first single “Checkmate”, which is now available for streaming.
The album, which will be released on May 8th, is the first on which Art Cruz can be seen as the drummer, who finally replaced long-time member Chris Adler last year after stepping in for him on tour. The rest of the cast – vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and bassist John Campbell – have both been in the band for over 20 years.
The self-titled work is the eighth album of the Richmond, Virginia outfit as Lamb of God and the ninth if one takes into account the 1999 released LP with the band name Burn the Priest. Blythe said of the decision to release an album of the same name in a quarter of a century of her career: “Just putting our name on it is a statement. That is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now.”
Regarding the first single, guitarist Mark Morton stated: “Checkmate combines all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we have developed over the past two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that go with the beginning of a new Chapter for our band. Renewed and rekindled, that’s Lamb of God 2020. We have never been so excited. “
The band teased the song “Checkmate” earlier this week with images that suggested political overtones in the track. Blythe was an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, and the lyrics read like a violent attack on the president: “A full-screen coup de tat, a sick charade of a liar, a great parade of a traitor, narcissistic masquerades for people without a say, systematic clutter. “
The song continues: “Divide and conquer and close them. And bury secrets deeply. Let America hate again. And bleed the sheep to sleep.”
The video for “Checkmate” can be seen below, while the self-titled Lamb of God album can now be pre-ordered. The album art and track list are also shown below.
Lamb of God will celebrate the album’s announcement and new single on February 14th with a free show at the House of Vans in Chicago. Fans can register for admission here starting this afternoon (February 6).
The band will also embark on a spring European tour with Kreator and Power Trip and return to the US on May 9 to play the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. See the dates below and pick up tickets here.
Lamb Of God
Lamb of God tracklist:
1. Memento Mori
2. Checkmate
3. Gears
4. Reality Bath
5. New colossal hatred
6. Resurrection man
7. Poison Dream (feat.Jamey Jasta)
8. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)
9. Bloodshot eyes
10. On the hook
Lamb of God 2020 tour dates:
14.2. – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans
27.03. – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan
28.03. – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
30.03. – Oulu, FI @ Club Teatria
31.03. – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box
04/02 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena
04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
04/04 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
04/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
04/07 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
04/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
04/09 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena
04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
14.4. – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
15.04. – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera
17.4. – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
18.4. – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle
19.4. – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
21.4. – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
22.4. – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
23.4. – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
24.04. – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
25.04. – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/09 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville