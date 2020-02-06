Advertisement

Lamb of God will release their first album in five years this spring. The LP is self-titled and contains the first single “Checkmate”, which is now available for streaming.

The album, which will be released on May 8th, is the first on which Art Cruz can be seen as the drummer, who finally replaced long-time member Chris Adler last year after stepping in for him on tour. The rest of the cast – vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and bassist John Campbell – have both been in the band for over 20 years.

Advertisement

The self-titled work is the eighth album of the Richmond, Virginia outfit as Lamb of God and the ninth if one takes into account the 1999 released LP with the band name Burn the Priest. Blythe said of the decision to release an album of the same name in a quarter of a century of her career: “Just putting our name on it is a statement. That is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now.”

Regarding the first single, guitarist Mark Morton stated: “Checkmate combines all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we have developed over the past two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that go with the beginning of a new Chapter for our band. Renewed and rekindled, that’s Lamb of God 2020. We have never been so excited. “

The band teased the song “Checkmate” earlier this week with images that suggested political overtones in the track. Blythe was an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, and the lyrics read like a violent attack on the president: “A full-screen coup de tat, a sick charade of a liar, a great parade of a traitor, narcissistic masquerades for people without a say, systematic clutter. “

The song continues: “Divide and conquer and close them. And bury secrets deeply. Let America hate again. And bleed the sheep to sleep.”

The video for “Checkmate” can be seen below, while the self-titled Lamb of God album can now be pre-ordered. The album art and track list are also shown below.

Lamb of God will celebrate the album’s announcement and new single on February 14th with a free show at the House of Vans in Chicago. Fans can register for admission here starting this afternoon (February 6).

The band will also embark on a spring European tour with Kreator and Power Trip and return to the US on May 9 to play the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. See the dates below and pick up tickets here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNwHjNz6My4 (/ embed)

Lamb Of God

Lamb of God tracklist:

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New colossal hatred

6. Resurrection man

7. Poison Dream (feat.Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot eyes

10. On the hook

Lamb of God 2020 tour dates:

14.2. – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

27.03. – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan

28.03. – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

30.03. – Oulu, FI @ Club Teatria

31.03. – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box

04/02 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena

04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

04/04 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

04/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

04/07 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

04/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

04/09 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

14.4. – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Razzmatazz

15.04. – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera

17.4. – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

18.4. – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle

19.4. – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

21.4. – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

22.4. – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

23.4. – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

24.04. – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

25.04. – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/09 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville