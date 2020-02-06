Lala Kent celebrates one year of sobriety

Advertisement

“Vanderpump Guidelines” star Lala Kent celebrates a year of clear living.

“At this moment I’m sober for a year,” said the star on Instagram. “It is the most important achievement that I have ever had in my life and that I am most proud of.”

She continued: “The moments I had before this year were a blessing for which I was current. I didn’t have that earlier than. I’m having fun on my 1 year birthday right now because it’s so exciting. It’s humiliating too. As a result, I will fight for it now and every day thereafter. But I won’t give it up for anything ♥ ️. “

Advertisement

Kent confessed to Andy Cohen in Could again that she knew she would want to face her alcoholism if she spent a whole household trip under the affect.

“I went to Disney World with my household and Rand’s household and was drunk for four days from morning to night,” said 29-year-old Kent Cohen. “I get on the plane. I chug from a bottle and the next morning I woke up and said, “I will definitely not live that way again.”